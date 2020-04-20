What sold for about €375k in Smithfield, Santry, East Wall and Mullingar

An apartment with city views, a five-bed in Kilmainham and a turnkey country home in Co Westmeath

195 Smithfield Village, Smithfield, D7 sold for €375,000 – 7 per cent above its asking price

195 Smithfield Village, Smithfield, Dublin 7 
Third-floor three-bedroom apartment of about 80sq m (860sq ft) with open-plan living/dining/kitchen opening onto a balcony. 
Asking €350,000 
Sold €375,000 
Difference 7% 
Agent Buckley Estate Agents

32 Shanliss Avenue, Santry, Dublin 9
32 Shanliss Avenue, Santry, Dublin 9 
Three-bedroom semi of about 105sq m (1,130sq ft) that includes a home office to the side. Good off-street parking and a walled back garden. 
Asking €375,000 
Sold €375,000
Difference None 
Agent Move Home Estate Agents

52 West Road, East Wall, Dublin 3
52 West Road, East Wall, Dublin 3 
Refurbished terraced two-bedroom house of 68sq m (732sq ft) with a long galley style kitchen leading to a patio garden to the rear. 
Asking €350,000 
Sold €377,500 
Difference 8%
Agent Owen Reilly

36 A Bow Lane West, Kilmainham, D8
36 A Bow Lane West, Kilmainham, Dublin 8 
Terraced redbrick house with 102sq m (1,097sq ft) of living space laid out as a five-bedroom home with two attic bedrooms. 
Asking €345,000 
Sold €372,000 
Difference 8% 
Agent Lansdowne Partnership

Dun Carraig, Gaybrook, Mullingar, Co Westmeath
Dun Carraig, Gaybrook, Mullingar, Co Westmeath 
Substantial cut-stone detached house on half an acre, in walk-in condition with double-height livingroom, fully fitted kitchen and spacious bedrooms. 
Asking €379,950 
Sold €375,500 
Difference -1% 
Agent Davitt & Davitt

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, April/March 2020