What sold for about €375k in Smithfield, Santry, East Wall and Mullingar

195 Smithfield Village, Smithfield, Dublin 7

Third-floor three-bedroom apartment of about 80sq m (860sq ft) with open-plan living/dining/kitchen opening onto a balcony.

Asking €350,000

Sold €375,000

Difference 7%

Agent Buckley Estate Agents

32 Shanliss Avenue, Santry, Dublin 9

Three-bedroom semi of about 105sq m (1,130sq ft) that includes a home office to the side. Good off-street parking and a walled back garden.

Asking €375,000

Sold €375,000

Difference None

Agent Move Home Estate Agents

52 West Road, East Wall, Dublin 3

Refurbished terraced two-bedroom house of 68sq m (732sq ft) with a long galley style kitchen leading to a patio garden to the rear.

Asking €350,000

Sold €377,500

Difference 8%

Agent Owen Reilly

36 A Bow Lane West, Kilmainham, D8

Terraced redbrick house with 102sq m (1,097sq ft) of living space laid out as a five-bedroom home with two attic bedrooms.

Asking €345,000

Sold €372,000

Difference 8%

Agent Lansdowne Partnership

Dun Carraig, Gaybrook, Mullingar, Co Westmeath

Dun Carraig, Gaybrook, Mullingar, Co Westmeath

Substantial cut-stone detached house on half an acre, in walk-in condition with double-height livingroom, fully fitted kitchen and spacious bedrooms.

Asking €379,950

Sold €375,500

Difference -1%

Agent Davitt & Davitt

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, April/March 2020