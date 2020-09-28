What sold for about €355k in Chapelizod, D9, Blessington and Stoneybatter

This budget bought turnkey artisan cottages, a spacious Wicklow semi and a D8 duplex

7 New Row, Chapelizod, Dublin 20 sold for €355,000, 11 per cent above its asking price

7 New Row, Chapelizod, Dublin 20

Renovated two-bed terraced house of just under 70sq m (753sq ft), in a cul-de-sac close to the village centre, the Liffey and the Phoenix Park. Small yard to the rear. 
Asking €320,000 
Sold €355,000 
Difference 11% 
Agent DNG

34 Elm Road, Donnycarney, Dublin 9
Two-bedroom semi-detached house of 64sq m (688sq ft) in very good order throughout, with off-street parking and a long back garden complete with patio and shed. 
Asking €340,000 
Sold €355,000 
Difference 4% 
Agent Hamill Estate Agents

39 Burgage Manor, Blessington, Co Wicklow
Four-bedroom semi with a large cultivated garden near the village. About 187sq m (2,012sq ft) of space with oak flooring, good storage space and conservatory. 
Asking €355,000 
Sold €355,000 
Difference none 
Agent JP & M Doyle

166 Oxmantown Road, Stoneybatter, D 7
Terraced two-bedroom house with honey pine flooring running throughout the 70sq m (753sq ft) floor area. Two reception rooms and a galley kitchen leading to a tiny back yard. 
Asking €365,000 
Sold €350,000 
Difference -4% 
Agent The Property Shop

57 The Paddocks, Hybreasal, Dublin 8
Three-bed duplex apartment in this former convent development off the South Circular Road. About 94sq m (1,011sq ft) of space and designated parking.
Asking €350,000   
Sold €350,000 
Difference none 
Agent REA Grimes

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, September 2020

