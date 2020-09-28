What sold for about €355k in Chapelizod, D9, Blessington and Stoneybatter

7 New Row, Chapelizod, Dublin 20

Renovated two-bed terraced house of just under 70sq m (753sq ft), in a cul-de-sac close to the village centre, the Liffey and the Phoenix Park. Small yard to the rear.

Asking €320,000

Sold €355,000

Difference 11%

Agent DNG

34 Elm Road, Donnycarney, Dublin 9

Two-bedroom semi-detached house of 64sq m (688sq ft) in very good order throughout, with off-street parking and a long back garden complete with patio and shed.

Asking €340,000

Sold €355,000

Difference 4%

Agent Hamill Estate Agents

39 Burgage Manor, Blessington, Co Wicklow

Four-bedroom semi with a large cultivated garden near the village. About 187sq m (2,012sq ft) of space with oak flooring, good storage space and conservatory.

Asking €355,000

Sold €355,000

Difference none

Agent JP & M Doyle

166 Oxmantown Road, Stoneybatter, D 7

Terraced two-bedroom house with honey pine flooring running throughout the 70sq m (753sq ft) floor area. Two reception rooms and a galley kitchen leading to a tiny back yard.

Asking €365,000

Sold €350,000

Difference -4%

Agent The Property Shop

57 The Paddocks, Hybreasal, Dublin 8

Three-bed duplex apartment in this former convent development off the South Circular Road. About 94sq m (1,011sq ft) of space and designated parking.

Asking €350,000

Sold €350,000

Difference none

Agent REA Grimes

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, September 2020