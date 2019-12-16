What sold for about €265k in Dublin 7, Temple Bar, and Bettystown

13 The Spinnaker, Arran Quay, Dublin 7

Ground floor, own-door two-bedroom apartment with about 53sq m (570sq ft) of living space, in good decorative order throughout.

Asking €255,000

Sold €265,000

Difference 4%

Agent Young’s

5 Pudding Row, Temple Bar, Dublin 2

One-bed apartment on the first floor of corner building in the heart of Temple Bar, with about 42sq m (452sq ft) of living space and view of the communal courtyard.

Asking €260,000

Sold €267,000

Difference 3%

Agent Gillespie Lowe Group

4 Broadfield Close, Rathcoole, Co Dublin

Three-bedroom duplex apartment of just over 100sq m (1,076sq ft) in good decorative order throughout and with plenty of built-in storage.

Asking: €260,000

Sold: €265,000

Difference: 2%

Agent: MW Ward Estate Agents

6 Eastham Cove, Eastham Road, Bettystown, Co Meath

Four-bedroom semi-detached house in turnkey condition with about 134sq m (1,442sq ft) of living space in turnkey condition, and a larger than average garden.

Asking €270,000

Sold €265,000

Difference -2%

Agent Shane Black Property

85 Drumcliffe Road, Cabra, Dublin 7

Two-bedroom terraced house in need of refurbishments with a good-sized reception room and a bright kitchen overlooking a sizeable back garden.

Asking €275,000

Sold €260,000

Difference -5%

Agent Flynn & Associates

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, November 2019