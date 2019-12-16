What sold for about €265k in Dublin 7, Temple Bar, and Bettystown
City centre apartments, a semi in a Meath seaside town and fixer-upper in Cabra
13 The Spinnaker, Arran Quay, Dublin 7, sold for 4% above its asking price
13 The Spinnaker, Arran Quay, Dublin 7
Ground floor, own-door two-bedroom apartment with about 53sq m (570sq ft) of living space, in good decorative order throughout.
Asking €255,000
Sold €265,000
Difference 4%
Agent Young’s
5 Pudding Row, Temple Bar, Dublin 2
One-bed apartment on the first floor of corner building in the heart of Temple Bar, with about 42sq m (452sq ft) of living space and view of the communal courtyard.
Asking €260,000
Sold €267,000
Difference 3%
Agent Gillespie Lowe Group
4 Broadfield Close, Rathcoole, Co Dublin
Three-bedroom duplex apartment of just over 100sq m (1,076sq ft) in good decorative order throughout and with plenty of built-in storage.
Asking: €260,000
Sold: €265,000
Difference: 2%
Agent: MW Ward Estate Agents
6 Eastham Cove, Eastham Road, Bettystown, Co Meath
Four-bedroom semi-detached house in turnkey condition with about 134sq m (1,442sq ft) of living space in turnkey condition, and a larger than average garden.
Asking €270,000
Sold €265,000
Difference -2%
Agent Shane Black Property
85 Drumcliffe Road, Cabra, Dublin 7
Two-bedroom terraced house in need of refurbishments with a good-sized reception room and a bright kitchen overlooking a sizeable back garden.
Asking €275,000
Sold €260,000
Difference -5%
Agent Flynn & Associates
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, November 2019