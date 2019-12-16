What sold for about €265k in Dublin 7, Temple Bar, and Bettystown

City centre apartments, a semi in a Meath seaside town and fixer-upper in Cabra

13 The Spinnaker, Arran Quay, Dublin 7, sold for 4% above its asking price

13 The Spinnaker, Arran Quay, Dublin 7 
Ground floor, own-door two-bedroom apartment with about 53sq m (570sq ft) of living space, in good decorative order throughout. 
Asking €255,000 
Sold €265,000 
Difference 4% 
Agent Young’s

5 Pudding Row, Temple Bar, Dublin 2
5 Pudding Row, Temple Bar, Dublin 2 
One-bed apartment on the first floor of corner building in the heart of Temple Bar, with about 42sq m (452sq ft) of living space and view of the communal courtyard. 
Asking €260,000 
Sold €267,000 
Difference 3% 
Agent Gillespie Lowe Group

4 Broadfield Close, Rathcoole, Co Dublin
4 Broadfield Close, Rathcoole, Co Dublin 
Three-bedroom duplex apartment of just over 100sq m (1,076sq ft) in good decorative order throughout and with plenty of built-in storage. 
Asking: €260,000 
Sold: €265,000 
Difference: 2% 
Agent: MW Ward Estate Agents

6 Eastham Cove, Eastham Road, Bettystown, Co Meath
6 Eastham Cove, Eastham Road, Bettystown, Co Meath 
Four-bedroom semi-detached house in turnkey condition with about 134sq m (1,442sq ft) of living space in turnkey condition, and a larger than average garden. 
Asking €270,000 
Sold €265,000 
Difference -2% 
Agent Shane Black Property

85 Drumcliffe Road, Cabra, Dublin 7
85 Drumcliffe Road, Cabra, Dublin 7 
Two-bedroom terraced house in need of refurbishments with a good-sized reception room and a bright kitchen overlooking a sizeable back garden. 
Asking €275,000 
Sold €260,000 
Difference -5% 
Agent Flynn & Associates

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, November 2019