What sold for about €250k in south and north Dublin

Budget bought one-bed apartments in Sandyford, Monkstown and Portmarnock

Apartment 205, The Edges 1, Beacon South Quarter, Sandyford, Dublin 18

One-bedroom second-floor apartment overlooking the central plaza within a highly sought-after concierge-serviced residential scheme. The property is located just a short walk from the offices of numerous major employers including Facebook, Google and the Beacon Hospital, and is convenient to the Kilmacud/Stillorgan and Sandyford Luas green line stops. 
Asking €235,000 
Sold €259,000 
Difference 10% 
Agent Eoin O’Neill Property Advisers

Three-bedroom terraced house extending to 120sq m (1,292sq ft) presented in walk-in condition following a full interior and exterior refurbishment. The property is located in Balrothery village and is within a three-minute drive of the M1 motorway and a 45-minute train journey to Dublin city centre from nearby Balbriggan. 
Asking €250,000
Sold €250,000 
Difference 0% 
Agent Sherry FitzGerald Cumisky

One-bedroom third-floor apartment of 45sq m (484sq ft) with designated car parking space and access to communal gardens. While the property is in need of modernisation, it is well located within an established residential scheme that’s within walking distance of Blackrock and Monkstown villages and the Dart line. 
Asking €259,000 +
Sold €265,000 +
Difference 2% 
Agent Beirne & Wise Blackrock

One-bedroom first-floor apartment of 53sq m (570sq ft) with balcony overlooking well-maintained gardens. The development is located within a three-minute walk of Portmarnock train station, an eight-minute drive from Portmarnock beach and 15 minutes from the Pavilions Shopping Centre. 
Asking €245,000 
Sold €252,500 
Difference 3% 
Agent Moovingo

Two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment (75sq m/807sq ft) presented in excellent condition with east-facing balcony overlooking the Dublin Mountains. The property comes with a designated and secure underground car-parking space which is serviced by a lift. The development is located next to Park West Business Park, Park West train station, the M50 and N4, and within a 15-minute walk of Kylemore Luas stop. 
Asking €250,000 
Sold €254,000 
Difference 2% +
Agent Brock Delappe Estate Agents

