What sold for about €225,000 in Dublin city’s suburbs and beyond

142 Seven Oaks, Sarsfield Road, Inchicore, Dublin 10

Ground-floor one-bedroom apartment (47sq m/502sq ft) with ample storage and designated car-parking space in a well-located development within walking distance of local shops and schools. The scheme is well-served by numerous Dublin Bus routes while the Luas is a 10-minute walk away.

Asking: €195,000

Sold: €225,000

Difference: 15%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Sundrive

Apartment 3, Maxwell House, 11 Maxwell Road, Rathmines, Dublin 6

Ground-floor one-bedroom unit of 43sq m (463sq ft) in a scheme of just nine apartments located between Rathmines town centre and Ranelagh village. The development has communal gardens and parking, is situated within close proximity of local restaurants and shops, and is well-connected by both Dublin Bus and the Luas Green line to the city centre.

Asking: €235,000

Sold: €227,500

Difference: -3%

Agent: Gillespie Lowe Group

46 Clearstream Court, McKee Avenue, Finglas, Dublin 11

Two-bedroom apartment of 64sq m (689sq ft) presented in walk-in condition and complemented by a west-facing balcony accessed by double doors from the open-plan living area. The development itself is located 400m from Finglas village and within a short walk of Charlestown Shopping Centre. The area is well-served by public transport links to Dublin city centre.

Asking: €230,000

Sold: €225,000

Difference: -2%

Agent: JLL Residential

Apartment 147, Block D, Belfry Hall, The Belfry, Citywest, Dublin 24

Two-bedroom apartment of 66sq m (710sq ft) located on the second floor of a sought-after development just a short walk from the Luas Red line and Citywest Shopping Centre, and within a few minutes’ drive of the N81, N7 and M50. The scheme and its gardens are well-maintained while the apartment itself has a southeast-facing balcony with views to the Dublin mountains.

Asking: €210,000

Sold: €220,000

Difference: 5%

Agent: Byrne Malone Estate Agents

6 Rathmore, The Links, Portmarnock, Co Dublin

Ground-floor one-bedroom apartment (51sq m/549sq m) complemented by large terrace and car parking. The Links is a secure private development accessed through electronically operated gates. The scheme offers a number of onsite amenities including a tennis court and creche, and is well-located just a five-minute walk from Portmarnock train station and local shops.

Asking: €240,000

Sold: €238,000

Difference: -1%

Agent: Smith & Butler Estates

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, March/April 2021