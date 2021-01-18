What sold for about €200k in Dublin, Cork and Clare?

Apartments in both the capital and ‘real capital’ and a house in Co Clare

23 Gandon Hall, Gardiner Street, Dublin 1

23 Gandon Hall, Gardiner Street, Dublin 1

 

23 Gandon Hall, Gardiner Street, Dublin 1

Compact one-bedroom apartment of 35sq m (377sq ft) on the second floor of a conveniently-located and secure scheme. Keenly priced and situated within close proximity to the IFSC, Trinity College Dublin and the wider city centre - an opportunity for both first-time buyers and investors.
Asking: €215,000
Sold: €210,000
Difference: -2%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

31 Ladycove, Rush, Co Dublin

Spacious two-bedroom first-floor apartment with balcony within a well-located development in the seaside town of Rush, making it convenient to Dublin Airport, the M1 motorway, and a range of amenities including schools, shops, sports clubs, pubs and local beaches.
Asking: €190,000
Sold: €200,000
Difference: 5%
Agent: REA Grimes Skerries

31 Ladycove, Rush, Co Dublin
31 Ladycove, Rush, Co Dublin

Apt 27 The Beacon, Royal Canal Park, Ashtown, Dublin 15

One-bedroom first-floor apartment with balcony in a sought-after residential scheme located within a short distance of the Navan Road, and the M50 motorway, Ashtown railway station, the Phoenix Park, Castleknock village and Blanchardstown Shopping Centre. Dublin city centre and Dublin Airport are just 6km and 7km away respectively.
Asking: €200,000
Sold: €190,000
Difference: -5%
Agent: REA McGee

Apt 27 The Beacon, Royal Canal Park, Ashtown, Dublin 15
Apt 27 The Beacon, Royal Canal Park, Ashtown, Dublin 15

Apartment 35 Distillery Court, The Maltings, Ballincollig, Co Cork

Apartment 35 Distillery Court, The Maltings, Ballincollig, Co Cork
Apartment 35 Distillery Court, The Maltings, Ballincollig, Co Cork

Two-bedroom, two-bathroom ground-floor unit with optional own-door access via private balcony within a modern residential scheme comprising a mix of apartments and houses. Located within a short walk of Ballincollig town making it an attractive proposition for first-time buyer and investors.
Asking: €195,000
Sold: €205,000
Difference: 5%
Agent: Derek Dorgan Auctioneer & Letting Agent

20 Shanacloon, Shanballa, Ennis, Co Clare

Well-presented three-bedroom house located in the popular Shanballa housing development, just off the Lahinch Road within minutes’ drive of Ennis Town Centre, Ennis bypass and the M18 (Limerick/Galway) motorway. The property has a cobblelock driveway to the front, a landscaped rear garden, and overlooks a large green area with extra communal parking.
Asking: €195,000
Sold: €200,000
Difference: 3%
Agent: DNG O’Sullivan Hurley

20 Shanacloon, Shanballa, Ennis, Co Clare
20 Shanacloon, Shanballa, Ennis, Co Clare
