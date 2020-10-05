What sold for about €1m in Sandymount, Greystones, Ranelagh and Blackrock

30 Gilford Park, Sandymount, Dublin 4

Turnkey four-bed semi-detached house in a cul de sac setting, with two reception rooms, a playroom leading to the big back garden and renovated kitchen.

Asking €1,150,000

Sold €1,005,000

Difference -13%

Agent Bennetts

Timor, South Place, Greystones, Co Wicklow

Timor, South Place, Greystones, Co Wicklow

Five-bed Arts and Crafts-style semi-detached house in the sought-after Burnaby enclave. One of a pair of houses with fine architectural detail outside and in. Asking €1,150,000

Sold €1,050,000

Difference - 9%

Agent O’Gorman Properties

41 Ashfield Road, Ranelagh, Dublin 6

41 Ashfield Road, Ranelagh, Dublin 6

Three-bed terraced house on one of Ranelagh’s prettiest roads. Renovated in traditional style with period features intact. Attic study and walled back garden.

Asking €1,195,000

Sold €1,058,500

Difference -11

Agent Sherry FitzGerald

65 Avoca Park, Blackrock, Co Dublin

65 Avoca Park, Blackrock, Co Dublin

Detached four-bedroom house in popular estate. The 177sq m (1,905sq ft) layout includes interconnecting livingrooms and a sunroom leading to large paved garden.

Asking €1,150,000

Sold €1,112,500

Difference - 3%

Agent Sherry FitzGerald

3 Belville Avenue, Rathgar, Dublin 6

3 Belville Avenue, Rathgar, Dublin 6

Four-bedroom detached villa style house with about 300sq m (3,229sq ft) of living space, and original features such high ceilings and classic six over six sash windows.

Asking €950,000

Sold €950,000

Difference none

Agent Sherry FitzGerald

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, September 2020