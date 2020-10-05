What sold for about €1m in Sandymount, Greystones, Ranelagh and Blackrock

A sunny home in a D4 cul-de-sac, a Burnaby architectural gem, a classic D6 redbrick and a family home in Blackrock

30 Gilford Park, Sandymount, Dublin 4 sold for €1,005,000 – 13% less than its asking price

30 Gilford Park, Sandymount, Dublin 4

Turnkey four-bed semi-detached house in a cul de sac setting, with two reception rooms, a playroom leading to the big back garden and renovated kitchen. 
Asking €1,150,000 
Sold €1,005,000 
Difference -13% 
Agent Bennetts

Timor, South Place, Greystones, Co Wicklow
Five-bed Arts and Crafts-style semi-detached house in the sought-after Burnaby enclave. One of a pair of houses with fine architectural detail outside and in. Asking €1,150,000 
Sold €1,050,000 
Difference - 9% 
Agent O’Gorman Properties

41 Ashfield Road, Ranelagh, Dublin 6
Three-bed terraced house on one of Ranelagh’s prettiest roads. Renovated in traditional style with period features intact. Attic study and walled back garden. 
Asking €1,195,000 
Sold €1,058,500 
Difference -11 
Agent Sherry FitzGerald

65 Avoca Park, Blackrock, Co Dublin
Detached four-bedroom house in popular estate. The 177sq m (1,905sq ft) layout includes interconnecting livingrooms and a sunroom leading to large paved garden. 
Asking €1,150,000 
Sold €1,112,500  
Difference - 3% 
Agent Sherry FitzGerald

3 Belville Avenue, Rathgar, Dublin 6
Four-bedroom detached villa style house with about 300sq m (3,229sq ft) of living space, and original features such high ceilings and classic six over six sash windows. 
Asking €950,000 
Sold €950,000 
Difference none 
Agent Sherry FitzGerald

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, September 2020

