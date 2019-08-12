What sold for €940k and less in Blackrock, Castleknock, Foxrock and Dublin 6

61 Wynberg Park, Blackrock, Co Dublin

Four-bedroom semi-detached house in a popular location close to schools and UCD. About 178sq m including a large kitchen opening on to a walled garden.

Asking: €875,000

Sold: €940,000

Difference: 7%

Agent: Janet Carroll

14 Chesterfield Grove, Castleknock, Dublin 15

Four-bedroom house close to the Phoenix Park and in turnkey condition, with about 170sq m of living space, walled garden and garage workshop.

Asking: €895,000

Sold: €932,000

Difference: 4%

Agent: Flynn & Associates

62 Beech Park Drive, Foxrock, Dublin 18

Well-presented six-bedroom detached house standing on a third of an acre. About 293sq m of living space. Superb garden and generous parking.

Asking: €995,000

Sold: €930,000

Difference: -7%

Agent: Knight Frank



21 Glenageary Woods, Glenageary, Co Dublin

1970s detached five-bedroom redbrick home of about 183sq m, in good decorative order throughout and with a wraparound patio garden and garage.

Asking: €895,000

Sold: €910,000

Difference: 2%

Agent: Lisney



3 Ramleh Close, Milltown, Dublin 6

Five-bedroom detached house in need of refurbishment, with about 151sq m of living space and scope to extend into the good-sized walled back garden.

Asking: €950,000

Sold: €910,000

Difference: -4%

Agent: PJ Dwyer & Co

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, July-August 2019