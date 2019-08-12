What sold for €940k and less in Blackrock, Castleknock, Foxrock and Dublin 6
This budget bought spacious family homes in the suburbs and one on a third of an acre
61 Wynberg Park, Blackrock, Co Dublin
Four-bedroom semi-detached house in a popular location close to schools and UCD. About 178sq m including a large kitchen opening on to a walled garden.
Asking: €875,000
Sold: €940,000
Difference: 7%
Agent: Janet Carroll
14 Chesterfield Grove, Castleknock, Dublin 15
Four-bedroom house close to the Phoenix Park and in turnkey condition, with about 170sq m of living space, walled garden and garage workshop.
Asking: €895,000
Sold: €932,000
Difference: 4%
Agent: Flynn & Associates
62 Beech Park Drive, Foxrock, Dublin 18
Well-presented six-bedroom detached house standing on a third of an acre. About 293sq m of living space. Superb garden and generous parking.
Asking: €995,000
Sold: €930,000
Difference: -7%
Agent: Knight Frank
21 Glenageary Woods, Glenageary, Co Dublin
1970s detached five-bedroom redbrick home of about 183sq m, in good decorative order throughout and with a wraparound patio garden and garage.
Asking: €895,000
Sold: €910,000
Difference: 2%
Agent: Lisney
3 Ramleh Close, Milltown, Dublin 6
Five-bedroom detached house in need of refurbishment, with about 151sq m of living space and scope to extend into the good-sized walled back garden.
Asking: €950,000
Sold: €910,000
Difference: -4%
Agent: PJ Dwyer & Co
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, July-August 2019