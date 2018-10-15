What sold for €915k in Sandymount, Dundrum, Ranelagh and Terenure

21 Vavasour Square, Sandymount, Dublin 4

Renovated and extended two-bedroom villa style house with a surprising 121 sq m of living space and a large patio style garden to the rear.

Asking €875,000

Sold €915,000

Difference 5%

Agent Allen & Jacobs

Willow View, The Grange, Malahide, Co Dublin

Renovated three-bedroom bungalow with a supersized master bedroom suite. A total of 190 sq m of accommodation surrounded by an acre of grounds.

Asking €800,000

Sold €915,000

Difference 14%

Agent Gallagher Quigley

7 Terenure Park, Terenure, Dublin 6W

Attractive four-bed terraced Edwardian redbrick. Around 188 sq m of space with period features intact. Gravelled back garden with access to laneway.

Asking €925,000

Sold €910,000

Difference-2%

Agent DNG

25 Balally Drive, Dundrum, Dublin 16

Meticulously refurbished and extended two-bed bungalow with glass box extension to the rear. Turnkey living space of around 138 sq m and good parking.

Asking €795,000

Sold €910,000

Difference 14%

Agent Sherry FitzGerald

18 Oakley Road, Ranelagh, Dublin 6

Three-bedroom terraced period house on a popular road, tastefully restored since it was last on the market in 2014. Comes with basement, off street parking.

Asking €895,000

Sold €920,000

Difference 3%

Agent Sherry FitzGerald

