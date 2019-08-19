What sold for €850k and less in Monkstown, Malahide and Tipperary

The Cove, 26 Monkstown Crescent, Monkstown, Co Dublin

Renovated three-bedroom coach house of about 151sq m (1,625sq ft), located in the heart of Monkstown village close to shops and cafes.

Asking €845,000

Sold €850,000

Difference 1%

Agent Janet Carroll

48 Yellow Walls Road, Malahide

Four-bedroom bungalow on a generous site with about 170sq m (1,829sq ft) of living space needing refurbishment, and a sunny walled back garden to the rear.

Asking €875,000

Sold €850,000

Difference -3%

Agent O’Farrell Cleere

1 Yale, Ardilea, Dublin 14

Four-bedroom semi-detached redbrick house in very good order, if a little dated inside. About 139sq m (1,496sq ft) of living space with hedged back garden.

Asking €795,000

Sold €840,000

Difference 6%

Agent Lisney

Moyaliffe House, Ballycahill, Co Tipperary

Rambling period house dating from 1810, refurbished over the last 20 years. The 864sq m (9,300sq ft) house stands on 12 acres (4.8 hectares) of land on the banks of the river Cladagh.

Asking €850,000

Sold €837,500

Difference -1%

Agent Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes

Rose Cottage, Loughlinstown

Four-bedroom detached house in turnkey condition with a large decked patio leading of the kitchen. About 200sq m (2,152sq ft) of living space in total.

Asking €845,000

Sold €835,000

Difference -1%

Agent Hunters

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, July & August 2019