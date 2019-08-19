What sold for €850k and less in Monkstown, Malahide and Tipperary
This budget bought a converted coach house, an estate house in D14 and a country spread
The Cove, 26 Monkstown Crescent, sold for 1 per cent above its guide price
The Cove, 26 Monkstown Crescent, Monkstown, Co Dublin
Renovated three-bedroom coach house of about 151sq m (1,625sq ft), located in the heart of Monkstown village close to shops and cafes.
Asking €845,000
Sold €850,000
Difference 1%
Agent Janet Carroll
48 Yellow Walls Road, Malahide, Co Dublin
Four-bedroom bungalow on a generous site with about 170sq m (1,829sq ft) of living space needing refurbishment, and a sunny walled back garden to the rear.
Asking €875,000
Sold €850,000
Difference -3%
Agent O’Farrell Cleere
1 Yale, Ardilea, Clonskeagh, Dublin 14
Four-bedroom semi-detached redbrick house in very good order, if a little dated inside. About 139sq m (1,496sq ft) of living space with hedged back garden.
Asking €795,000
Sold €840,000
Difference 6%
Agent Lisney
Moyaliffe House, Moyaliffe, Ballycahill, Co Tipperary
Rambling period house dating from 1810, refurbished over the last 20 years. The 864sq m (9,300sq ft) house stands on 12 acres (4.8 hectares) of land on the banks of the river Cladagh.
Asking €850,000
Sold €837,500
Difference -1%
Agent Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes
Rose Cottage, 26 Cherrywood Road, Loughlinstown, Co Dublin
Four-bedroom detached house in turnkey condition with a large decked patio leading of the kitchen. About 200sq m (2,152sq ft) of living space in total.
Asking €845,000
Sold €835,000
Difference -1%
Agent Hunters
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, July & August 2019