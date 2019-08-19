What sold for €850k and less in Monkstown, Malahide and Tipperary

This budget bought a converted coach house, an estate house in D14 and a country spread

The Cove, 26 Monkstown Crescent, sold for 1 per cent above its guide price

The Cove, 26 Monkstown Crescent, Monkstown, Co Dublin 
Renovated three-bedroom coach house of about 151sq m (1,625sq ft), located in the heart of Monkstown village close to shops and cafes. 
Asking €845,000 
Sold €850,000 
Difference 1% 
Agent Janet Carroll

48 Yellow Walls Road, Malahide
48 Yellow Walls Road, Malahide, Co Dublin 
Four-bedroom bungalow on a generous site with about 170sq m (1,829sq ft) of living space needing refurbishment, and a sunny walled back garden to the rear. 
Asking €875,000 
Sold €850,000 
Difference -3% 
Agent O’Farrell Cleere

1 Yale, Ardilea, Dublin 14
1 Yale, Ardilea, Clonskeagh, Dublin 14 
Four-bedroom semi-detached redbrick house in very good order, if a little dated inside. About 139sq m (1,496sq ft) of living space with hedged back garden. 
Asking €795,000 
Sold €840,000 
Difference 6% 
Agent Lisney

Moyaliffe House, Ballycahill, Co Tipperary
Moyaliffe House, Moyaliffe, Ballycahill, Co Tipperary 
Rambling period house dating from 1810, refurbished over the last 20 years. The 864sq m (9,300sq ft) house stands on 12 acres (4.8 hectares) of land on the banks of the river Cladagh. 
Asking €850,000 
Sold €837,500 
Difference -1% 
Agent Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes

Rose Cottage, Loughlinstown
Rose Cottage, 26 Cherrywood Road, Loughlinstown, Co Dublin 
Four-bedroom detached house in turnkey condition with a large decked patio leading of the kitchen. About 200sq m (2,152sq ft) of living space in total. 
Asking €845,000 
Sold €835,000 
Difference -1% 
Agent Hunters

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, July & August 2019

