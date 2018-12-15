What sold for €740k in Kinsale, Monkstown, Rathgar and Sandymount

4 Ringrone Heights, Kinsale, Co Cork

Five-bedroom detached house in a prime location overlooking the Bandon river, a few minutes’ drive from Kinsale town. About 182sq m (1,959sq ft) of living space.

Asking: €725,000

Sold: €740,000

Difference: 2%

Agent: Sheehy Brothers Auctioneers

59 Frankfort Avenue, Rathgar, Dublin 6

Terraced four-bedroom house extending to the rear, with just over 130sq m (1,399sq ft) of living space in need of some updating.

Asking: €750,000

Sold: €735,000

Difference: -2%

Agent: DNG

24 Seamount, Threadneedle Road, Salthill, Co Galway

Close to the promenade, this Salthill six-bed detached house presented in walk-in condition and with a large attic conversion.

Asking: €725,000

Sold: €735,000

Difference: 1%

Agent: O’Donnellan & Joyce

2 Shandon Park, Monsktown, Co Dublin

Three-bedroom semi-detached house with about 125sq m (1,345sq ft) of living space and a large walled back garden with potential to extend.

Asking: €695,000

Sold: €734,000

Difference: 6%

Agent: DNG

5 St Johns, Park Avenue, Sandymount, Dublin 4

Four-bedroom, end-of-terrace townhouse in a popular development off Park Avenue. Approx 123sq m (1,323sq ft) of living space over three floors. Walled garden.

Asking: €695,000

Sold: €733,000

Difference: 5%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, November 2018