What sold for €740k in Kinsale, Monkstown, Rathgar and Sandymount

From waterfront views in Kinsale, to a D4 townhouse

4 Ringrone Heights in Kinsale, Co Cork, sold for 2 per cent above its asking price of €725,000

4 Ringrone Heights, Kinsale, Co Cork 
Five-bedroom detached house in a prime location overlooking the Bandon river, a few minutes’ drive from Kinsale town. About 182sq m (1,959sq ft) of living space. 
Asking: €725,000 
Sold: €740,000 
Difference: 2% 
Agent: Sheehy Brothers Auctioneers

59 Frankfort Avenue, Rathgar, Dublin 6 
Terraced four-bedroom house extending to the rear, with just over 130sq m (1,399sq ft) of living space in need of some updating. 
Asking: €750,000 
Sold: €735,000 
Difference: -2% 
Agent: DNG

24 Seamount, Threadneedle Road, Salthill, Co Galway 
Close to the promenade, this Salthill six-bed detached house presented in walk-in condition and with a large attic conversion. 
Asking: €725,000 
Sold: €735,000 
Difference: 1% 
Agent: O’Donnellan & Joyce

2 Shandon Park, Monsktown, Co Dublin 
Three-bedroom semi-detached house with about 125sq m (1,345sq ft) of living space and a large walled back garden with potential to extend. 
Asking: €695,000 
Sold: €734,000 
Difference: 6% 
Agent: DNG

5 St Johns, Park Avenue, Sandymount, Dublin 4 
Four-bedroom, end-of-terrace townhouse in a popular development off Park Avenue. Approx 123sq m (1,323sq ft) of living space over three floors. Walled garden. 
Asking: €695,000 
Sold: €733,000 
Difference: 5% 
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, November 2018

