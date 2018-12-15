What sold for €740k in Kinsale, Monkstown, Rathgar and Sandymount
From waterfront views in Kinsale, to a D4 townhouse
4 Ringrone Heights in Kinsale, Co Cork, sold for 2 per cent above its asking price of €725,000
4 Ringrone Heights, Kinsale, Co Cork
Five-bedroom detached house in a prime location overlooking the Bandon river, a few minutes’ drive from Kinsale town. About 182sq m (1,959sq ft) of living space.
Asking: €725,000
Sold: €740,000
Difference: 2%
Agent: Sheehy Brothers Auctioneers
59 Frankfort Avenue, Rathgar, Dublin 6
Terraced four-bedroom house extending to the rear, with just over 130sq m (1,399sq ft) of living space in need of some updating.
Asking: €750,000
Sold: €735,000
Difference: -2%
Agent: DNG
24 Seamount, Threadneedle Road, Salthill, Co Galway
Close to the promenade, this Salthill six-bed detached house presented in walk-in condition and with a large attic conversion.
Asking: €725,000
Sold: €735,000
Difference: 1%
Agent: O’Donnellan & Joyce
2 Shandon Park, Monsktown, Co Dublin
Three-bedroom semi-detached house with about 125sq m (1,345sq ft) of living space and a large walled back garden with potential to extend.
Asking: €695,000
Sold: €734,000
Difference: 6%
Agent: DNG
5 St Johns, Park Avenue, Sandymount, Dublin 4
Four-bedroom, end-of-terrace townhouse in a popular development off Park Avenue. Approx 123sq m (1,323sq ft) of living space over three floors. Walled garden.
Asking: €695,000
Sold: €733,000
Difference: 5%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, November 2018