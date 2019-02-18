What sold for €740k in Dublin 2 and Ballsbridge
Plus properties in Kimmage, Portobello and Malahide
149 Pearse Street, Dublin 2
Spacious four-bedroom family home with 220 sq m of accommodation arranged on several levels. It’s a busy street but has a garden to the rear and a garage opening onto Erne Street.
Asking: €795,000
Sold: €740,000
Difference: -7%
Agent: Church’s Estate Agents
97 Whitehall Road, Kimmage, Dublin 12
Classic four-bedroom bungalow with 150 sq m of living space including an open plan kitchen/diningroom overlooking an 85 ft walled back garden.
Asking: €750,000
Sold: €732,500
Difference: -2%
Agent: DNG Terenure
3 Zardoz Court, Anglesea Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4
Three-bedroom, three-bathroom townhouse in the heart of Ballsbridge with views over the Dodder to the rear. Around 134 sq m of living space and potential to reinstate a roof garden subject to planning permission.
Asking: €795,000
Sold: €730,000
Difference: -8%
Agent: O’Regan Consulting
17 St Kevin’s Road, Portobello, Dublin 8
Three-bed terraced redbrick in a quiet location off Bloomfield Road. Around 110 sq m of living space in very good order, and a landscaped patio style garden.
Asking: €725,000
Sold: €730,000
Difference: 1%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
16 Milford, Malahide, Co Dublin
Turnkey three bedroom semi with many interesting features such as a good sized study and a large attic room with sea views and a fold away Murphy bed.
Asking: €615,000
Sold: €720,000
Difference: 17%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, January 2019