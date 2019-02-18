What sold for €740k in Dublin 2 and Ballsbridge

149 Pearse Street, Dublin 2

Spacious four-bedroom family home with 220 sq m of accommodation arranged on several levels. It’s a busy street but has a garden to the rear and a garage opening onto Erne Street.

Asking: €795,000

Sold: €740,000

Difference: -7%

Agent: Church’s Estate Agents

97 Whitehall Road, Kimmage, Dublin 12

Classic four-bedroom bungalow with 150 sq m of living space including an open plan kitchen/diningroom overlooking an 85 ft walled back garden.

Asking: €750,000

Sold: €732,500

Difference: -2%

Agent: DNG Terenure

3 Zardoz Court, Anglesea Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

Three-bedroom, three-bathroom townhouse in the heart of Ballsbridge with views over the Dodder to the rear. Around 134 sq m of living space and potential to reinstate a roof garden subject to planning permission.

Asking: €795,000

Sold: €730,000

Difference: -8%

Agent: O’Regan Consulting

17 St Kevin’s Road, Portobello, Dublin 8

Three-bed terraced redbrick in a quiet location off Bloomfield Road. Around 110 sq m of living space in very good order, and a landscaped patio style garden.

Asking: €725,000

Sold: €730,000

Difference: 1%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

16 Milford, Malahide, Co Dublin

Turnkey three bedroom semi with many interesting features such as a good sized study and a large attic room with sea views and a fold away Murphy bed.

Asking: €615,000

Sold: €720,000

Difference: 17%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, January 2019