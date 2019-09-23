What sold for €740k and less in D14, Glenageary, Clonskeagh and Clontarf
Four out of five home in this price bracket sold for under the asking prices
5 Washington Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14
Four-bed semi with about 150sq m of well-cared for accommodation. Some nice art deco-style features such as tiled fireplaces. Mature sheltered garden.
Asking: €750,000
Sold: €740,000
Difference: -1 per cent
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
7 Sharavogue, Glenageary, Co Dublin
Four-bed detached house in a quiet location, convenient to schools ad shopping. Approx 152sq m of living space in need of updating. Long back garden.
Asking: €785,000
Sold: €740,000
Difference: -6 per cent
Agent: Tom O’Higgins
12 Grange Hill, Harolds Grange Road, Dublin 16
Five-bedroom semi with 245sq m of living space, and a cool contemporary interior. Walled low-maintenance garden.
Asking: €740,000
Sold: €730,000
Difference: -1 per cent
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
59 Bird Avenue, Clonskeagh, Dublin 14
Three-bedroom semi with garage to the side and a long sunny back garden. About 140sq m of renovated living space.
Asking: €695,000
Sold: €727,501
Difference: 4 per cent
Agent: Brock DeLappe
246 Clontarf Road, Clontarf, Dublin 3
Three-bedroom mid-terrace house of about 130sq m, renovated with the main living space upstairs to take advantage of the sea views.
Asking: €750,000
Sold: €725,000
Difference: -3%
Agent: DNG
