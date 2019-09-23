What sold for €740k and less in D14, Glenageary, Clonskeagh and Clontarf

5 Washington Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

Four-bed semi with about 150sq m of well-cared for accommodation. Some nice art deco-style features such as tiled fireplaces. Mature sheltered garden.

Asking: €750,000

Sold: €740,000

Difference: -1 per cent

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

7 Sharavogue, Glenageary, Co Dublin

7 Sharavogue, Glenageary, Co Dublin

Four-bed detached house in a quiet location, convenient to schools ad shopping. Approx 152sq m of living space in need of updating. Long back garden.

Asking: €785,000

Sold: €740,000

Difference: -6 per cent

Agent: Tom O’Higgins

12 Grange Hill, Harolds Grange Road, Dublin 16

12 Grange Hill, Harolds Grange Road, Dublin 16

Five-bedroom semi with 245sq m of living space, and a cool contemporary interior. Walled low-maintenance garden.

Asking: €740,000

Sold: €730,000

Difference: -1 per cent

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

59 Bird Avenue, Clonskeagh, Dublin 14

59 Bird Avenue, Clonskeagh, Dublin 14

Three-bedroom semi with garage to the side and a long sunny back garden. About 140sq m of renovated living space.

Asking: €695,000

Sold: €727,501

Difference: 4 per cent

Agent: Brock DeLappe

246 Clontarf Road, Clontarf, Dublin 3

246 Clontarf Road, Clontarf, Dublin 3

Three-bedroom mid-terrace house of about 130sq m, renovated with the main living space upstairs to take advantage of the sea views.

Asking: €750,000

Sold: €725,000

Difference: -3%

Agent: DNG

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, August/September, 2019