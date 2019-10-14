What sold for €730k in Harold’s Cross, Clontarf, Ranelagh, Naas
A city redbrick, a swish seaside duplex and a luxury Kildare home
5 Casimir Avenue, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6W
An Edwardian three-bedroom terraced redbrick in a popular location. There is around 122 sq m of of living space with some original details and a paved back garden.
Asking: €725,000
Sold: €730,000
Difference: 1 per cent
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
Ivy Lodge, Newhall, Naas, Co Kildare
Five-bedroom detached home in turnkey condition set on an acre of grounds. Around 350 sq of living space including very large livingroom and eat-in kitchen.
Asking: €725,000
Sold: €725,000
Difference: none
Agent: CME Naas
45 Summerville, Clontarf, Dublin 3
Four-bedroom semi-detached house in a cul-de -sac with a communal green, this 116 sq m redbrick also has a good sized back garden and off-street parking.
Asking: €745,000
Sold: €720,000
Difference: -3 per cent
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
41 Beechwood Park, Ranelagh, Dublin 6
Four-bedroom semi -detached of around 119 sqm in need of some refurbishment. Small walled garden to the rear.
Asking: €740,000
Sold: €720,000
Difference: -3 per cent
Agent: Lisney
3 Killiney Hill Plaza, Killiney Hill Road, Co Dubin
Three-bedroom duplex in a small complex with distant sea views. Number 3 has a generous 197 sq m of up-to-date living space, including a patio garden.
Asking: €695,000
Sold: €715,000
Difference: 3 per cent
Agent: Vincent Finnegan
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, September 2019.