What sold for €730k in Harold’s Cross, Clontarf, Ranelagh, Naas

5 Casimir Avenue, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6W

An Edwardian three-bedroom terraced redbrick in a popular location. There is around 122 sq m of of living space with some original details and a paved back garden.

Asking: €725,000

Sold: €730,000

Difference: 1 per cent

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Ivy Lodge, Newhall, Naas, Co Kildare

Five-bedroom detached home in turnkey condition set on an acre of grounds. Around 350 sq of living space including very large livingroom and eat-in kitchen.

Asking: €725,000

Sold: €725,000

Difference: none

Agent: CME Naas

45 Summerville, Clontarf, Dublin 3

Four-bedroom semi-detached house in a cul-de -sac with a communal green, this 116 sq m redbrick also has a good sized back garden and off-street parking.

Asking: €745,000

Sold: €720,000

Difference: -3 per cent

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

41 Beechwood Park, Ranelagh, Dublin 6

Four-bedroom semi -detached of around 119 sqm in need of some refurbishment. Small walled garden to the rear.

Asking: €740,000

Sold: €720,000

Difference: -3 per cent

Agent: Lisney

3 Killiney Hill Plaza, Killiney Hill Road, Co Dubin

Three-bedroom duplex in a small complex with distant sea views. Number 3 has a generous 197 sq m of up-to-date living space, including a patio garden.

Asking: €695,000

Sold: €715,000

Difference: 3 per cent

Agent: Vincent Finnegan

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, September 2019.