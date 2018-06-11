What sold for €700k and under in Ringsend, Castleknock and Booterstown
This budget bought a waterfront flat in D4 and a five-bedroom home in Dublin 15
23 Portview House, Thorncastle Street, Ringsend, Dublin 4
Spacious three-bedroom fourth floor apartment with far reaching city views in waterfront block
Asking: €680,000
Sold: €700,000
Difference: 3%
Agent: Hosford Property Consultants
86 Heytesbury Street, South Circular Road, Dublin 8
Three-bedroom terraced villa style house needing modernisation. Living space of 126 sq m and a good sized back garden facing east.
Asking: €700,000
Sold: €700,000
Difference: None
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
8 Bath Avenue Place, Ringsend, Dublin 4
Renovated three-bedroom mid terrace home of 104 sq m on a narrow stretch between Bath Avenue and South Lotts Road. Small walled back garden.
Asking: €695,000
Sold: €695,000
Difference: None
Agent: Hunters
9 Trimleston Gardens, Booterstown, Co Dublin
Well-maintained three-bgedroom house with just over 100 sq m of living space and a pretty walled back garden.
Asking: €650,000
Sold: €695,000
Difference: 7%
Agent: Lisney
2 Oak Lawn, Castleknock, Dublin 15
On the market for some time, this five-bed detached house is in need of a refresh. Plenty of off-street parking and a small back garden.
Asking: €749,000
Sold: €700,000
Difference: - 7%
Agent: DNG
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, May 2018