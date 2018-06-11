What sold for €700k and under in Ringsend, Castleknock and Booterstown

23 Portview House, Thorncastle Street, Ringsend, Dublin 4

Spacious three-bedroom fourth floor apartment with far reaching city views in waterfront block

Asking: €680,000

Sold: €700,000

Difference: 3%

Agent: Hosford Property Consultants

86 Heytesbury Street, South Circular Road, Dublin 8

Three-bedroom terraced villa style house needing modernisation. Living space of 126 sq m and a good sized back garden facing east.

Asking: €700,000

Sold: €700,000

Difference: None

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

8 Bath Avenue Place, Ringsend, Dublin 4

Renovated three-bedroom mid terrace home of 104 sq m on a narrow stretch between Bath Avenue and South Lotts Road. Small walled back garden.

Asking: €695,000

Sold: €695,000

Difference: None

Agent: Hunters

9 Trimleston Gardens, Booterstown, Co Dublin

Well-maintained three-bgedroom house with just over 100 sq m of living space and a pretty walled back garden.

Asking: €650,000

Sold: €695,000

Difference: 7%

Agent: Lisney

2 Oak Lawn, Castleknock, Dublin 15

On the market for some time, this five-bed detached house is in need of a refresh. Plenty of off-street parking and a small back garden.

Asking: €749,000

Sold: €700,000

Difference: - 7%

Agent: DNG

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, May 2018