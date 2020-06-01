What sold for €685k and less in Dalkey, Drumcondra, Sandymount and D16

22 Church Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin

Quaint three-bedroom semi-detached house in a quiet location within walking distance of Dalkey village centre. Around 88 sq m of living space and secluded garden.

Asking: €695,000

Sold: €685,000

Difference:-1%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

33 Claude Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

Spacious five-bedroom, three-bathroom redbrick house with a richly decorated interior . Patio and garden leading to a rear laneway.

Asking: €590,000

Sold: €685,000

Difference: 16%

Agent: Quillsen

51 Ballyroan Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

Substantial detached four-bedroom house complete with large garden. Around 127 sq of living space in need of some renovation, with scope to extend.

Asking: €675,000

Sold: €680,000

Difference: 1%

Agent: DNG

8 St Peter’s Terrace, Glasthule, Co Dublin

Pretty three-bedroom house of 102 sq m that had been in the same family since it was built in 1936. Extended in recent years and has a large eat-in kitchen.

Asking: €695,000

Sold: €675,000

Difference: -3%

Agent: Moovingo

4 Willow Mews, off St Albans Park, Dublin 4

Redecorated three-storey town house of around 102 sq m, in a gated development close to Sandymount Strand.

Asking: €725,000

Sold: €672,000

Difference: -7%

Agent: Knight Frank

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register May 2020.