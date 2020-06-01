What sold for €685k and less in Dalkey, Drumcondra, Sandymount and D16
Cute hideaways on the southside, Edwardian splendour in D9 and a townhouse by the sea
22 Church Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin
Quaint three-bedroom semi-detached house in a quiet location within walking distance of Dalkey village centre. Around 88 sq m of living space and secluded garden.
Asking: €695,000
Sold: €685,000
Difference:-1%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
33 Claude Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 9
Spacious five-bedroom, three-bathroom redbrick house with a richly decorated interior . Patio and garden leading to a rear laneway.
Asking: €590,000
Sold: €685,000
Difference: 16%
Agent: Quillsen
51 Ballyroan Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16
Substantial detached four-bedroom house complete with large garden. Around 127 sq of living space in need of some renovation, with scope to extend.
Asking: €675,000
Sold: €680,000
Difference: 1%
Agent: DNG
8 St Peter’s Terrace, Glasthule, Co Dublin
Pretty three-bedroom house of 102 sq m that had been in the same family since it was built in 1936. Extended in recent years and has a large eat-in kitchen.
Asking: €695,000
Sold: €675,000
Difference: -3%
Agent: Moovingo
4 Willow Mews, off St Albans Park, Dublin 4
Redecorated three-storey town house of around 102 sq m, in a gated development close to Sandymount Strand.
Asking: €725,000
Sold: €672,000
Difference: -7%
Agent: Knight Frank
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register May 2020.