What sold for €650k and less in Donnybrook, Sutton, Blackrock and Killester
Recent sales in this price range include a D4 town house and a vast Greystones house
34 Donnybrook Manor, Dublin 4: 79sq m of accommodation includes a conservatory
34 Donnybrook Manor, Dublin 4
Three-bedroom, end-of-terrace house in a popular scheme off Belmont Avenue. About 79sq m of accommodation including a conservatory.
Asking: €645,000
Sold: €650,000
Difference: 1%
Agent: Eoin O’Neill
53 Merrion Park, Blackrock, Co Dublin
Extended three-bed terraced house located off Mount Merrion Avenue, in turnkey condition and with a Zen-like landscaped back garden.
Asking: €625,000
Sold: €650,000
Difference: 4%
Agent: DNG
15 Dargan’s Way, Railway Avenue, Sutton, Dublin 13
Detached four-bedroom house in a small development of 21 homes built in 2014. Number 15 has 180sq m of space over three floors and is in walk-in order.
Asking: €645,000
Sold: €640,000
Difference: -1%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
4 Burnaby Heights, Greystones, Co Wicklow
Four-bedroom, detached house of 213sq m with a layout that includes a study, playroom and a large attic room. Extensive split-level garden to the rear.
Asking: €670,000
Sold: €635,000
Difference: -5%
Agent: McGovern Estates
232 Howth Road, Killester, Dublin 5
Five-bedroom dormer bungalow in need of updating, but with the benefit of a 155ft garden to the rear offering plenty of scope to extend.
Asking: €625,000
Sold: €625,000
Difference: None
Agent: Lisney
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, July 2019