What sold for €650k and less in Donnybrook, Sutton, Blackrock and Killester

34 Donnybrook Manor, Dublin 4

Three-bedroom, end-of-terrace house in a popular scheme off Belmont Avenue. About 79sq m of accommodation including a conservatory.

Asking: €645,000

Sold: €650,000

Difference: 1%

Agent: Eoin O’Neill

53 Merrion Park, Blackrock, Co Dublin: in turnkey condition

53 Merrion Park, Blackrock, Co Dublin

Extended three-bed terraced house located off Mount Merrion Avenue, in turnkey condition and with a Zen-like landscaped back garden.

Asking: €625,000

Sold: €650,000

Difference: 4%

Agent: DNG

15 Dargan’s Way, Railway Avenue, Sutton, Dublin 13: 180sq m of space over three floors

15 Dargan’s Way, Railway Avenue, Sutton, Dublin 13

Detached four-bedroom house in a small development of 21 homes built in 2014. Number 15 has 180sq m of space over three floors and is in walk-in order.

Asking: €645,000

Sold: €640,000

Difference: -1%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

4 Burnaby Heights, Greystones, Co Wicklow: detached house of 213sq m

4 Burnaby Heights, Greystones, Co Wicklow

Four-bedroom, detached house of 213sq m with a layout that includes a study, playroom and a large attic room. Extensive split-level garden to the rear.

Asking: €670,000

Sold: €635,000

Difference: -5%

Agent: McGovern Estates

232 Howth Road, Killester, Dublin 5: 155ft garden to the rear offers plenty of scope

232 Howth Road, Killester, Dublin 5

Five-bedroom dormer bungalow in need of updating, but with the benefit of a 155ft garden to the rear offering plenty of scope to extend.

Asking: €625,000

Sold: €625,000

Difference: None

Agent: Lisney

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, July 2019