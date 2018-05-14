What sold for €635k and under in D14, Donnybrook, Sandymount and Marino

20 Donnybrook Manor, Donnybrook, Dublin 4

Mid-terrace, two-bedroom house with an attic room that is used as a third bedroom. Small back garden overlooking landmark laundry tower.

Asking: €575,000

Sold: €635,000

Difference: 10%

Agent : Lynam Auctioneers

27 St Johns, Park Avenue, Sandymount, Dublin 4

Three-bedroom terraced house in a popular development, with well-planned layout that includes a sunroom that opens to a well-tended mature garden.

Asking: €595,000

Sold: €635,000

Difference 7%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

204 Philipsburgh Avenue, Marino, Dublin 3

Extended and refurbished terraced house with about 125sq m (1356 sq ft) of living space and a good-sized back garden.

Asking: €565,000

Sold: €625,000

Difference: 11%

Agent: DNG

2 Trimleston Road, Booterstown, Co Dublin

Three-bedroom, semi-detached property located between the Rock Road and the N11 convenient for UCD. There’s 93sq m (1,002sq ft) of living space, parking and a garden.

Asking: €600,000

Sold: €625,000

Difference:4%

Agent: Herlihy Auctioneers

Reba Lodge, Braemor Drive, Churchtown, D14

Modern three-bedroom detached house with 135sq m (1,455sq ft) that includes a spacious light-filled hallway with quality flooring and windows throughout.

Asking: €625,000

Sold: €625,000

Difference: None

Agent: DNG

Prices taken from the Residential Property Price Register for March/April 2018.