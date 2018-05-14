What sold for €635k and under in D14, Donnybrook, Sandymount and Marino
Terraced two-bed in Donnybrook and detached house in Churchtown among those that sold
20 Donnybrook Manor, Donnybrook, Dublin 4
Mid-terrace, two-bedroom house with an attic room that is used as a third bedroom. Small back garden overlooking landmark laundry tower.
Asking: €575,000
Sold: €635,000
Difference: 10%
Agent : Lynam Auctioneers
27 St Johns, Park Avenue, Sandymount, Dublin 4
Three-bedroom terraced house in a popular development, with well-planned layout that includes a sunroom that opens to a well-tended mature garden.
Asking: €595,000
Sold: €635,000
Difference 7%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
204 Philipsburgh Avenue, Marino, Dublin 3
Extended and refurbished terraced house with about 125sq m (1356 sq ft) of living space and a good-sized back garden.
Asking: €565,000
Sold: €625,000
Difference: 11%
Agent: DNG
2 Trimleston Road, Booterstown, Co Dublin
Three-bedroom, semi-detached property located between the Rock Road and the N11 convenient for UCD. There’s 93sq m (1,002sq ft) of living space, parking and a garden.
Asking: €600,000
Sold: €625,000
Difference:4%
Agent: Herlihy Auctioneers
Reba Lodge, Braemor Drive, Churchtown, D14
Modern three-bedroom detached house with 135sq m (1,455sq ft) that includes a spacious light-filled hallway with quality flooring and windows throughout.
Asking: €625,000
Sold: €625,000
Difference: None
Agent: DNG
Prices taken from the Residential Property Price Register for March/April 2018.