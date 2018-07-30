What sold for €610k and under in Bray, Dalkey, Clontarf and Cork

On this budget you get a spacious semi needing work or smart southside apartment

St Jude, Herbert Road, Bray, Co Wicklow

ST JUDE, HERBERT ROAD, BRAY CO WICKLOW

Attractive bay-windowed, four-bedroom semi with original features and around 135 sq m of living space.

Asking: €595,000
Sold: €610,000
Difference: 3%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

41 CASTLEPARK RESIDENCE, CASTLEPARK ROAD, DALKEY, CO DUBLIN

41 Castlepark Residence, Dalkey
Ground-floor, two-bedroom 70 sq m apartment in a contemporary block, with its own back garden. Walking distance of both Dalkey and Glasthule villages.

Asking: €575,000
Sold: €610,000
Difference: 6%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

65 MOUNT PROSPECT PARK, CLONTARF, DUBLIN 3

65 Mount Prospect Park, Clontarf, D3
Three-bedroom semi-detached redbrick with around 100 sq m of living space in need of updating. Potetial to extend to the side and good gardens.

Asking: €575,000
Sold: €610,000
Difference: 6%
Agent: Gallagher Quigley

158 LOWER KILMACUD ROAD, STILLORGAN, CO DUBLIN

158 Lower Kilmacud Road, Stillorgan, Co Dublin
Three-bedroom semi-detached house in need of a comlete refresh. Approximately 100 sq of space and good-sized walled garden to the rear.

Asking: €550,000
Sold: €610,000
Difference: 11%
Agent: Clarkin Properties

3 BROOKFIELD VILLAS, COLLEGE ROAD, CORK

3 Brookfield Villas, College Road, Cork
Spacious but dated Edwardian five-bedroom semi in a prime location opposite the Bon Secours hospital. 151 sq m of accommodation and long back garden.

Asking: €450,000
Sold: €600,000
Difference: 36%
Agent: Lisney

Prices taken from the Residential Property Price Register, June/July 2018