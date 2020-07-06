What sold for €610,000 and less in D2, Grand Canal, Donnybrook and Westport

This budget bought a docklands high rise apartment, an artisan cottage in D4 and a luxury home in Co Mayo

4 Hilton Mews, Harcourt Terrace, D2.

4 Hilton Mews, Harcourt Terrace, D2.

 

4 Hilton Mews, Harcourt Terrace, Dublin 2
Three-bedroom terraced in need of a refresh with around 109 sq m of living space including a large livingroom opening to the garden. Off-street parking.
Asking: €625,000
Sold: €610,000
Difference: -2%
Agent: Wyse

3 Wilfrid Terrace, Harold’s Cross, D 6W
3 Wilfrid Terrace, Harold’s Cross, D 6W

3 Wilfrid Terrace, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6W
End of terrace extended three-bedroom house with 98 sq m of living space including a superb light filled kitchen cum livingroom.
Asking: €565,000
Sold: €608,000
Difference: 8%
Agent: Madden Property

34 Home Villas, Donnybrook, Dublin 4
34 Home Villas, Donnybrook, Dublin 4

34 Home Villas, Donnybrook, Dublin 4
Turnkey home of 61 sq m with an open plan livingroom/diningroom and kitchen on the ground floor, and two double bedrooms and a shower room upstairs.
Asking: €650,000
Sold: €600,000
Difference: -8%
Agent: Lisney

House at Cloghan, Ardmore Road, Westport, Co Mayo
House at Cloghan, Ardmore Road, Westport, Co Mayo

Cloghan, Ardmore Road, Westport, Co Mayo
Large detached home in an exclusive development just outside Westport. More than 300 sq m of living space, including five ensuite bedrooms. Separate garage.
Asking: €665,000
Sold: €600,000
Difference: -10%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Crowley

71 Millennium Tower, Grand Canal Dock, D4
71 Millennium Tower, Grand Canal Dock, D4

71 Millennium Tower, Grand Canal Dock, Dublin 4
Light filled, renovated two-bedroom corner apartment on the 11th floor of this landmark docklands development. Around 76 sq m of living space plus parking.
Asking: €635,000
Sold: €595,000
Difference: -6%
Agent: Owen Reilly

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.