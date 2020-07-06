What sold for €610,000 and less in D2, Grand Canal, Donnybrook and Westport
This budget bought a docklands high rise apartment, an artisan cottage in D4 and a luxury home in Co Mayo
4 Hilton Mews, Harcourt Terrace, D2.
4 Hilton Mews, Harcourt Terrace, Dublin 2
Three-bedroom terraced in need of a refresh with around 109 sq m of living space including a large livingroom opening to the garden. Off-street parking.
Asking: €625,000
Sold: €610,000
Difference: -2%
Agent: Wyse
3 Wilfrid Terrace, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6W
End of terrace extended three-bedroom house with 98 sq m of living space including a superb light filled kitchen cum livingroom.
Asking: €565,000
Sold: €608,000
Difference: 8%
Agent: Madden Property
34 Home Villas, Donnybrook, Dublin 4
Turnkey home of 61 sq m with an open plan livingroom/diningroom and kitchen on the ground floor, and two double bedrooms and a shower room upstairs.
Asking: €650,000
Sold: €600,000
Difference: -8%
Agent: Lisney
Cloghan, Ardmore Road, Westport, Co Mayo
Large detached home in an exclusive development just outside Westport. More than 300 sq m of living space, including five ensuite bedrooms. Separate garage.
Asking: €665,000
Sold: €600,000
Difference: -10%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Crowley
71 Millennium Tower, Grand Canal Dock, Dublin 4
Light filled, renovated two-bedroom corner apartment on the 11th floor of this landmark docklands development. Around 76 sq m of living space plus parking.
Asking: €635,000
Sold: €595,000
Difference: -6%
Agent: Owen Reilly
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register