What sold for €610,000 and less in D2, Grand Canal, Donnybrook and Westport

4 Hilton Mews, Harcourt Terrace, Dublin 2

Three-bedroom terraced in need of a refresh with around 109 sq m of living space including a large livingroom opening to the garden. Off-street parking.

Asking: €625,000

Sold: €610,000

Difference: -2%

Agent: Wyse

3 Wilfrid Terrace, Harold’s Cross, D 6W

3 Wilfrid Terrace, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6W

End of terrace extended three-bedroom house with 98 sq m of living space including a superb light filled kitchen cum livingroom.

Asking: €565,000

Sold: €608,000

Difference: 8%

Agent: Madden Property

34 Home Villas, Donnybrook, Dublin 4

34 Home Villas, Donnybrook, Dublin 4

Turnkey home of 61 sq m with an open plan livingroom/diningroom and kitchen on the ground floor, and two double bedrooms and a shower room upstairs.

Asking: €650,000

Sold: €600,000

Difference: -8%

Agent: Lisney

House at Cloghan, Ardmore Road, Westport, Co Mayo

Cloghan, Ardmore Road, Westport, Co Mayo

Large detached home in an exclusive development just outside Westport. More than 300 sq m of living space, including five ensuite bedrooms. Separate garage.

Asking: €665,000

Sold: €600,000

Difference: -10%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Crowley

71 Millennium Tower, Grand Canal Dock, D4

71 Millennium Tower, Grand Canal Dock, Dublin 4

Light filled, renovated two-bedroom corner apartment on the 11th floor of this landmark docklands development. Around 76 sq m of living space plus parking.

Asking: €635,000

Sold: €595,000

Difference: -6%

Agent: Owen Reilly

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register