What sold for €595k and less in Artane, Kimmage, D9, Dun Laoghaire and Galway

Budget bought potential in D5, a walk-in home in D6W and turnkey on southside

1 Gracefield Road, Artane, Dublin 5

1 Gracefield Road, Artane, Dublin 5

 

1 Gracefield Road, Artane, Dublin 5

Substantial four-bedroom detached house on a strategic site of 0.08 hectares (0.21 acres), with obvious scope to remodel and extend subject to planning permission.
Asking: €595,000
Sold: €595,000
Difference: none
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

5 St Martin’s Park, Kimmage, Dublin 6W

5 St Martin’s Park, Kimmage, Dublin 6W
5 St Martin’s Park, Kimmage, Dublin 6W

Turnkey four-bedroom home of 128 sq m (1,378 sq ft ) with bright kitchen cum diningroom leading to a well maintained walled back garden.
Asking: €565,000
Sold: €595,000
Difference: 5%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Nirvana, Moneymore, Oranmore, Co Galway

Nirvana, Moneymore, Oranmore, Co Galway
Nirvana, Moneymore, Oranmore, Co Galway

Striking detached four-bedroom home on 0.2 hectares of grounds (0.6 acre), built in 2004 and extending to 304 sq m (3,272 sq ft). Close to both Oranmore and Clarinbridge villages.
Asking: €595,000
Sold: €595,000
Difference: none
Agent: DNG Maxwell Heaslip & Leonard

188a Collins Avenue, Beaumont, Dublin 9

188a Collins Avenue, Beaumont, D 9
188a Collins Avenue, Beaumont, D 9

Newly built and luxuriously finished three-bedroom house of around 147 sq m (1,582 sq ft). High spec interior and landscaped back garden complete with Shomera.
Asking: €595,000
Sold: €587,000
Difference: -1%
Agent: Gallagher Quigley

39 Cross Avenue, Dublin Laoghaire, Co Dublin

39 Cross Avenue, Dublin Laoghaire, Co Dublin
39 Cross Avenue, Dublin Laoghaire, Co Dublin

Two-bedroom end of terrace house of 88 sq m (947 sq ft), renovated to a high standard with walnut flooring throughout. Walled garden to the rear.
Asking: €495,000
Sold: €580,000
Difference: 17%
Agent: Lisney

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, May/April 2020

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.