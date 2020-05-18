What sold for €595k and less in Artane, Kimmage, D9, Dun Laoghaire and Galway
Budget bought potential in D5, a walk-in home in D6W and turnkey on southside
1 Gracefield Road, Artane, Dublin 5
1 Gracefield Road, Artane, Dublin 5
Substantial four-bedroom detached house on a strategic site of 0.08 hectares (0.21 acres), with obvious scope to remodel and extend subject to planning permission.
Asking: €595,000
Sold: €595,000
Difference: none
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
5 St Martin’s Park, Kimmage, Dublin 6W
Turnkey four-bedroom home of 128 sq m (1,378 sq ft ) with bright kitchen cum diningroom leading to a well maintained walled back garden.
Asking: €565,000
Sold: €595,000
Difference: 5%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
Nirvana, Moneymore, Oranmore, Co Galway
Striking detached four-bedroom home on 0.2 hectares of grounds (0.6 acre), built in 2004 and extending to 304 sq m (3,272 sq ft). Close to both Oranmore and Clarinbridge villages.
Asking: €595,000
Sold: €595,000
Difference: none
Agent: DNG Maxwell Heaslip & Leonard
188a Collins Avenue, Beaumont, Dublin 9
Newly built and luxuriously finished three-bedroom house of around 147 sq m (1,582 sq ft). High spec interior and landscaped back garden complete with Shomera.
Asking: €595,000
Sold: €587,000
Difference: -1%
Agent: Gallagher Quigley
39 Cross Avenue, Dublin Laoghaire, Co Dublin
Two-bedroom end of terrace house of 88 sq m (947 sq ft), renovated to a high standard with walnut flooring throughout. Walled garden to the rear.
Asking: €495,000
Sold: €580,000
Difference: 17%
Agent: Lisney
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, May/April 2020