What sold for €595k and less in Artane, Kimmage, D9, Dun Laoghaire and Galway

1 Gracefield Road, Artane, Dublin 5

Substantial four-bedroom detached house on a strategic site of 0.08 hectares (0.21 acres), with obvious scope to remodel and extend subject to planning permission.

Asking: €595,000

Sold: €595,000

Difference: none

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

5 St Martin’s Park, Kimmage, Dublin 6W

5 St Martin’s Park, Kimmage, Dublin 6W

Turnkey four-bedroom home of 128 sq m (1,378 sq ft ) with bright kitchen cum diningroom leading to a well maintained walled back garden.

Asking: €565,000

Sold: €595,000

Difference: 5%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Nirvana, Moneymore, Oranmore, Co Galway

Nirvana, Moneymore, Oranmore, Co Galway

Striking detached four-bedroom home on 0.2 hectares of grounds (0.6 acre), built in 2004 and extending to 304 sq m (3,272 sq ft). Close to both Oranmore and Clarinbridge villages.

Asking: €595,000

Sold: €595,000

Difference: none

Agent: DNG Maxwell Heaslip & Leonard

188a Collins Avenue, Beaumont, Dublin 9

188a Collins Avenue, Beaumont, D 9

Newly built and luxuriously finished three-bedroom house of around 147 sq m (1,582 sq ft). High spec interior and landscaped back garden complete with Shomera.

Asking: €595,000

Sold: €587,000

Difference: -1%

Agent: Gallagher Quigley

39 Cross Avenue, Dublin Laoghaire, Co Dublin

39 Cross Avenue, Dublin Laoghaire, Co Dublin

Two-bedroom end of terrace house of 88 sq m (947 sq ft), renovated to a high standard with walnut flooring throughout. Walled garden to the rear.

Asking: €495,000

Sold: €580,000

Difference: 17%

Agent: Lisney



Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, May/April 2020