What sold for €590k in Clontarf, Dublin 8, Monkstown, Delgany

122 Malahide Road, Clontarf, Dublin 3

Four-bedroom 1950s semi-detached property with good-sized garden backing on to the grounds of Mount Temple School. Inside, the 139 sq m (1,496sq ft) property needs complete updating.

Asking: €545,000

Sold: €590,000

Difference: 8%

Agent: Gallagher Quigley

11 St Alban’s Road, South Circular Road, Dublin 8

Three-bedroom terraced cottage with some original features in need of refurbishment throughout. Large yard and sheds to the rear.

Asking: €565,000

Sold: €580,000

Difference: 3%

Agent: DNG

2 Alma Park, Monkstown, Co Dublin

Three-bedroom terraced townhouse in a small development. About 95sq m (1,022sq ft) of living space including a large livingroom with access to tiered back garden.

Asking: €525,000

Sold: €575,000

Difference: 10%

Agent: DNG

Pretty Hill, Knockroe, Delgany, Co Wicklow

Three-bedroom bungalow of just over 100sq m (1,076sq ft), dating from 1970, surrounded by an acre of grounds including an old orchard. Needs refurbishment.

Asking: €595,000

Sold: €575,000

Difference: -3%

Agent: Des Lalor Auctioneers

38 Millview Court, Malahide, Co Dublin

Four-bedroom semi-detached house in need of refurbishment with scope to extend accommodation into a good-sized integrated garage.

Asking: €580,000

Sold: €575,000

Difference: -1%

Agent: Kevin Flanigan Estates

Prices from the Residential Property Price Index November 2018