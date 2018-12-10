What sold for €590k in Clontarf, Dublin 8, Monkstown, Delgany

Five homes in need of work, from a South Circular Rd cottage to a Wicklow homestead

122 Malahide Road in Clontarf, Dublin 3, sold for €590,000, 8 per cent above its guide price

122 Malahide Road, Clontarf, Dublin 3 
Four-bedroom 1950s semi-detached property with good-sized garden backing on to the grounds of Mount Temple School. Inside, the 139 sq m (1,496sq ft) property needs complete updating. 
Asking: €545,000 
Sold: €590,000 
Difference: 8% 
Agent: Gallagher Quigley

11 St Alban’s Road, South Circular Road, Dublin 8 
Three-bedroom terraced cottage with some original features in need of refurbishment throughout. Large yard and sheds to the rear. 
Asking: €565,000 
Sold: €580,000 
Difference: 3% 
Agent: DNG

2 Alma Park, Monkstown, Co Dublin 
Three-bedroom terraced townhouse in a small development. About 95sq m (1,022sq ft) of living space including a large livingroom with access to tiered back garden. 
Asking: €525,000 
Sold: €575,000 
Difference: 10% 
Agent: DNG

Pretty Hill, Knockroe, Delgany, Co Wicklow 
Three-bedroom bungalow of just over 100sq m (1,076sq ft), dating from 1970, surrounded by an acre of grounds including an old orchard. Needs refurbishment. 
Asking: €595,000 
Sold: €575,000 
Difference: -3%  
Agent: Des Lalor Auctioneers

38 Millview Court, Malahide, Co Dublin 
Four-bedroom semi-detached house in need of refurbishment with scope to extend accommodation into a good-sized integrated garage. 
Asking: €580,000 
Sold: €575,000 
Difference: -1% 
Agent: Kevin Flanigan Estates

Prices from the Residential Property Price Index November 2018