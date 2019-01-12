What sold for €590k in Clontarf, Dalkey, Churchtown and Portmarnock

6 The Village Gate, Dalkey, Co Dublin

Three-bed townhouse with garden in a mature scheme off Dalkey Avenue, a short walk from the village. Around 93sq m of living space in need of a refresh.

Asking: €650,000

Sold: €590,000

Difference: -9%

Agent: Crawford Auctioneers

17 Vernon Grove, Clontarf, Dublin 3

Three-bedroom semi-d with a long shrub-filled garden and garage with rear access. Just over 100sq m of living space, including a sunroom extension.

Asking: €595,000

Sold: €586,000

Difference: -2%

Agent: Craddock Estate Agents

Torc, Ballykea, Lougshinny, Skerries, Co Dublin

Detached four-bed bungalow with 220sq m of living space set on a third of an acre in a gated development. Superb livingroom with floor-to-ceiling windows.

Asking: €585,000

Sold: €585,000

Difference: none

Agent: O’Connor Property Consultants

5 Redwood Court, Braemor Road, Churchtown, Dublin 14

Four-bedroom redbrick with diamond-paned windows. Around 125sq m of space in need of upgrading. Good-sized garden and a garage.

Asking €650,000

Sold €592,500

Difference: -9%

Agent: Lisney

18 Wheatfield Road, Portmarnock, Co Dublin

Distinctive four-bed semi with lavishly decorated and fitted interior extending to 132sq m. Off-street parking and low-maintenance garden.

Asking €598,000

Sold: €585,000

Difference: - 2%

Agent: Corry Estates

