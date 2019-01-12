What sold for €590k in Clontarf, Dalkey, Churchtown and Portmarnock
This sum buys spacious suburban semis or a large home near Skerries
6 The Village Gate, Dalkey, Co Dublin
6 The Village Gate, Dalkey, Co Dublin
Three-bed townhouse with garden in a mature scheme off Dalkey Avenue, a short walk from the village. Around 93sq m of living space in need of a refresh.
Asking: €650,000
Sold: €590,000
Difference: -9%
Agent: Crawford Auctioneers
17 Vernon Grove, Clontarf, Dublin 3
Three-bedroom semi-d with a long shrub-filled garden and garage with rear access. Just over 100sq m of living space, including a sunroom extension.
Asking: €595,000
Sold: €586,000
Difference: -2%
Agent: Craddock Estate Agents
Torc, Ballykea, Loughshinny, Skerries, Co Dublin
Detached four-bed bungalow with 220sq m of living space set on a third of an acre in a gated development. Superb livingroom with floor-to-ceiling windows.
Asking: €585,000
Sold: €585,000
Difference: none
Agent: O’Connor Property Consultants
5 Redwood Court, Braemor Road, Churchtown, Dublin 14
Four-bedroom redbrick with diamond-paned windows. Around 125sq m of space in need of upgrading. Good-sized garden and a garage.
Asking €650,000
Sold €592,500
Difference: -9%
Agent: Lisney
18 Wheatfield Road, Portmarnock, Co Dublin
Distinctive four-bed semi with lavishly decorated and fitted interior extending to 132sq m. Off-street parking and low-maintenance garden.
Asking €598,000
Sold: €585,000
Difference: - 2%
Agent: Corry Estates
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register