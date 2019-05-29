What sold for €585k in Portobello, Ranelagh, Milltown and Howth

28 Martin Street, Portobello, Dublin 8

Terraced two-bed house house minutes from the canal, with an airy open-plan interior. Around 80sq m fully refurbished since the house last sold in 2014 for €380,000.

Asking: €600,000

Sold: €585,000

Difference: -2.5%

Agent: Owen Reilly

39 Rugby Road, Ranelagh, Dublin 6.

Terraced two-up, two-down close to Ranelagh village, with around 76sq m of renovated living space and a small patio garden to the rear.

Asking: €495,000

Sold: €585,000

Difference: 18%

Agent: Young’s

94 Milltown Hall, Mount Saint Annes, Milltown, Dublin 6.

Two-bedroom, two-bath apartment in a popular development with communal gardens and basement parking. Around 83sq m and a sizeable balcony.

Asking: €575,000

Sold: €585,000

Difference: 2%

Agent: Eoin O’Neill

32 Old Finglas Road, Glasnevin, Dublin 11.

Four-bedroom semi-detached early 20th century house in need of refurbisment but with some original features intact in living space of 125sq m.

Asking: €595,000

Sold: €589,000

Difference: -1%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

6 Balkill Park, Howth, Dublin 13.

Three-bedroom semi-detached house extending to 93sq m with great views towards Lambay Island and Ireland’s Eye, with a long sloping back garden.

Asking: €525,000

Sold: €580,000

Difference: 10%

Agent: DNG

Prices taken from the Residential Property Price Register May 2019