What sold for €585k in Portobello, Ranelagh, Milltown and Howth
This budget bought turnkey two-beds in the city, or a home with sea views in Howth
28 Martin Street, Portobello, Dublin 8.
39 Rugby Road, Ranelagh, Dublin 6.
94 Milltown Hall, Mount Saint Annes, Milltown, Dublin 6.
32 Old Finglas Road, Glasnevin, Dublin 11.
6 Balkill Park, Howth, Dublin 13.
28 Martin Street, Portobello, Dublin 8
Terraced two-bed house house minutes from the canal, with an airy open-plan interior. Around 80sq m fully refurbished since the house last sold in 2014 for €380,000.
Asking: €600,000
Sold: €585,000
Difference: -2.5%
Agent: Owen Reilly
39 Rugby Road, Ranelagh, Dublin 6
Terraced two-up, two-down close to Ranelagh village, with around 76sq m of renovated living space and a small patio garden to the rear.
Asking: €495,000
Sold: €585,000
Difference: 18%
Agent: Young’s
94 Milltown Hall, Mount Saint Annes, Milltown, Dublin 6
Two-bedroom, two-bath apartment in a popular development with communal gardens and basement parking. Around 83sq m and a sizeable balcony.
Asking: €575,000
Sold: €585,000
Difference: 2%
Agent: Eoin O’Neill
32 Old Finglas Road, Glasnevin, Dublin 11
Four-bedroom semi-detached early 20th century house in need of refurbisment but with some original features intact in living space of 125sq m.
Asking: €595,000
Sold: €589,000
Difference: -1%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
6 Balkill Park, Howth, Dublin 13
Three-bedroom semi-detached house extending to 93sq m with great views towards Lambay Island and Ireland’s Eye, with a long sloping back garden.
Asking: €525,000
Sold: €580,000
Difference: 10%
Agent: DNG
Prices taken from the Residential Property Price Register May 2019