What sold for €585k in Portobello, Ranelagh, Milltown and Howth

This budget bought turnkey two-beds in the city, or a home with sea views in Howth

Updated: Fri, May 31, 2019, 13:17
 

28 Martin Street, Portobello, Dublin 8

Terraced two-bed house house minutes from the canal, with an airy open-plan interior. Around 80sq m fully refurbished since the house last sold in 2014 for €380,000.
Asking: €600,000
Sold: €585,000
Difference: -2.5%
Agent: Owen Reilly

39 Rugby Road, Ranelagh, Dublin 6.
39 Rugby Road, Ranelagh, Dublin 6

Terraced two-up, two-down close to Ranelagh village, with around 76sq m of renovated living space and a small patio garden to the rear.
Asking: €495,000
Sold: €585,000
Difference: 18%
Agent: Young’s

94 Milltown Hall, Mount Saint Annes, Milltown, Dublin 6.
94 Milltown Hall, Mount Saint Annes, Milltown, Dublin 6

Two-bedroom, two-bath apartment in a popular development with communal gardens and basement parking. Around 83sq m and a sizeable balcony.
Asking: €575,000
Sold: €585,000
Difference: 2%
Agent: Eoin O’Neill

32 Old Finglas Road, Glasnevin, Dublin 11.
32 Old Finglas Road, Glasnevin, Dublin 11

Four-bedroom semi-detached early 20th century house in need of refurbisment but with some original features intact in living space of 125sq m.
Asking: €595,000
Sold: €589,000
Difference: -1%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

6 Balkill Park, Howth, Dublin 13.
6 Balkill Park, Howth, Dublin 13

Three-bedroom semi-detached house extending to 93sq m with great views towards Lambay Island and Ireland’s Eye, with a long sloping back garden.
Asking: €525,000
Sold: €580,000
Difference: 10%
Agent: DNG

Prices taken from the Residential Property Price Register May 2019