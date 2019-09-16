What sold for €585k in Kilmainham, Ringsend, Killiney and Malahide?
This budget bought three- and four-bed homes in D4, 6W, 8 and the seaside suburbs
755 South Circular Road, Dublin 8
755 South Circular Road, Dublin 8
Period three-bedroom redbrick located at the Kilmainham end of the South Circular Road, with around 120 sq m of living space in need of updating. Large garden to the rear.
Asking: €575,000
Sold: €585,000
Difference: 2%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
17 South Lotts Road, Ringsend, Dublin 4
Modernised three-bedroom semi of 89 sq m with views of the Aviva and the gasometer. There is parking for two cars, a small back garden and workshop.
Asking: €620,000
Sold: €582,500
Difference: -6%
Agent: Churchs Estate Agents
50 Watson Avenue, Killiney, Co Dublin
Four-bedroom semi in walk-in condition with around 137 sq m of living space and a large back garden. Close to schools, the M50, sporting facilities and Tesco.
Asking: €590,000
Sold: €582,500
Difference: -1%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
15 Seabury Park, Malahide, Co Dublin
Four-bedroom semi in turnkey condition with 169 sq m that includes a large open-plan kitchen opening to an extensive patio garden with workshop.
Asking: €580,000
Sold: €580,000
Difference: none
Agent: Brophy Estates
15 Riversdale Grove, Terenure, Dublin 6W
Tucked away in cul-de-sac, a bright three-bedrooom semi with a renovated interior of 96sq m that includes an attic room. Good-sized garden to the rear.
Asking: €575,000
Sold: €575,000
Difference: none
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, August 2019