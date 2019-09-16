What sold for €585k in Kilmainham, Ringsend, Killiney and Malahide?

755 South Circular Road, Dublin 8

Period three-bedroom redbrick located at the Kilmainham end of the South Circular Road, with around 120 sq m of living space in need of updating. Large garden to the rear.

Asking: €575,000

Sold: €585,000

Difference: 2%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

17 South Lotts Road, Ringsend, Dublin 4

Modernised three-bedroom semi of 89 sq m with views of the Aviva and the gasometer. There is parking for two cars, a small back garden and workshop.

Asking: €620,000

Sold: €582,500

Difference: -6%

Agent: Churchs Estate Agents

50 Watson Avenue, Killiney, Co Dublin

Four-bedroom semi in walk-in condition with around 137 sq m of living space and a large back garden. Close to schools, the M50, sporting facilities and Tesco.

Asking: €590,000

Sold: €582,500

Difference: -1%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

15 Seabury Park, Malahide, Co Dublin

Four-bedroom semi in turnkey condition with 169 sq m that includes a large open-plan kitchen opening to an extensive patio garden with workshop.

Asking: €580,000

Sold: €580,000

Difference: none

Agent: Brophy Estates

15 Riversdale Grove, Terenure, Dublin 6W

Tucked away in cul-de-sac, a bright three-bedrooom semi with a renovated interior of 96sq m that includes an attic room. Good-sized garden to the rear.

Asking: €575,000

Sold: €575,000

Difference: none

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, August 2019