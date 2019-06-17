What sold for €560k in Kimmage, Clontarf, Templeogue and Killiney
This budget bought traditional semis in the suburbs and a seaside apartment in D3
20 Larkfield Gardens, Kimmage, Dublin 6W
A three-bed terraced house extended and renovated to a high standard with 97 sq m of living space including a large airy kitchen leading to a long patio garden.
Asking: €500,000
Sold: €560,000
Difference: 12%
Agent: DNG
4 Seascape, Clontarf Road, Dublin 3
A spacious two-bedroom apartment in an upscale seafront development. Around 98 sq m of living space in turnkey condition. Secure parking.
Asking: €575,000
Sold €560,000
Difference: -3%
Agent: Savills
245 Orwell Park Glade, Templeogue, Dublin 6W
Four-bed semi in a cul-de-sac, with 168 sq m of living space in need of refurbishment. Scope to extend to the side and rear subject to planning consent.
Asking : €550,000
Sold: €560,000
Difference: 2%
Agent: DNG
7 Highland Grove, The Park, Cabinteely, Dublin 18
Set in a cul-de-sac beside Cabinteely Park, this spacious semi of 130 sq m includes a big eat-in kitchen and a converted attic providing additional space.
Asking: €545,000
Sold: €552,500
Difference: 1%
Agent: Savills
46 Brackenbush Road, Killiney, Co Dublin
A four-bedroom semi of around 130 sq m in a mature estate facing a large communal green. Lots of light throughout and Wicklow mountain views.
Asking €550,000
Sold: €562,000
Difference: 2%
Agent: DNG
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register as of the end of May 2019.