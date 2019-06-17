What sold for €560k in Clontarf, Kimmage, Templeogue, Killiney

20 Larkfield Gardens, Kimmage, Dublin 6W

A three-bed terraced house extended and renovated to a high standard with 97 sq m of living space including a large airy kitchen leading to a long patio garden.

Asking: €500,000

Sold: €560,000

Difference: 12%

Agent: DNG

4 Seascape, Clontarf Road, Dublin 3

A spacious two-bedroom apartment in an upscale seafront development. Around 98 sq m of living space in turnkey condition. Secure parking.

Asking: €575,000

Sold €560,000

Difference: -3%

Agent: Savills

245 Orwell Park Glade, Templeogue, Dublin 6W

Four-bed semi in a cul-de-sac, with 168 sq m of living space in need of refurbishment. Scope to extend to the side and rear subject to planning consent.

Asking : €550,000

Sold: €560,000

Difference: 2%

Agent: DNG

7 Highland Grove, The Park, Cabinteely, Dublin 18

Set in a cul-de-sac beside Cabinteely Park, this spacious semi of 130 sq m includes a big eat-in kitchen and a converted attic providing additional space.

Asking: €545,000

Sold: €552,500

Difference: 1%

Agent: Savills

46 Brackenbush Road, Killiney, Co Dublin

A four-bedroom semi of around 130 sq m in a mature estate facing a large communal green. Lots of light throughout and Wicklow mountain views.

Asking €550,000

Sold: €562,000

Difference: 2%

Agent: DNG

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register as of the end of May 2019.