What sold for €555k in Glasnevin, Ranelagh, Walkinstown and Killiney
This budget bought sea views in Sandycove, a D6 townhouse and a turnkey home in D12
26 Glasnevin Drive, Dublin 11
26 Glasnevin Drive, Glasnevin, Dublin 11
Renovated and extended three-bedroom semi with around 149 sq m of living space, a converted attic and a large corner garden.
Asking: €530,000
Sold: €550,000
Difference : 5%
Agent : DNG
20 Chelmsford Lane, Ranelagh, Dublin 6
Terraced three-bedroom townhouse in modern development close to the main street. Around 73 sq m of living space with off-street parking and a garden.
Asking: €495,000
Sold: €555,000
Difference: 12%
Agent: Allen & Jacobs
101 Cherryfield Road, Walkinstown, Dublin 12
Terraced three-bedroom house in turnkey condition with extended kitchen,
converted attic and an airy garden house suitable as a home office.
Asking: €475,000
Sold: €556,200
Difference: 17%
Agent: DNG
61 Seafield Court, Killiney, Co Dublin
Located off Killiney Hill Road, a light-filled three-bedroom semi with a kitchen-cum-livingroom opening to the garden. Around 114 sq m of living space.
Asking: €535,000
Sold: €550,501
Difference: 3%
Agent: Savills
Apt 4, Sandycove House, Newtownsmith, Sandycove, Co Dublin
Spacious ground-floor seafront apartment with just over 70 sq m of living space, sea views to the front and a patio garden to the rear.
Asking: €525,000
Sold: €550,000
Difference: 5%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, July/August 2019