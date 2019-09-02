What sold for €555k in Glasnevin, Ranelagh, Walkinstown and Killiney

26 Glasnevin Drive, Glasnevin, Dublin 11

Renovated and extended three-bedroom semi with around 149 sq m of living space, a converted attic and a large corner garden.

Asking: €530,000

Sold: €550,000

Difference : 5%

Agent : DNG

20 Chelmsford Lane, Ranelagh, Dublin 6

Terraced three-bedroom townhouse in modern development close to the main street. Around 73 sq m of living space with off-street parking and a garden.

Asking: €495,000

Sold: €555,000

Difference: 12%

Agent: Allen & Jacobs

101 Cherryfield Road, Walkinstown, D12

Terraced three-bedroom house in turnkey condition with extended kitchen,

converted attic and an airy garden house suitable as a home office.

Asking: €475,000

Sold: €556,200

Difference: 17%

Agent: DNG

61 Seafield Court, Killiney, Co Dublin

Located off Killiney Hill Road, a light-filled three-bedroom semi with a kitchen-cum-livingroom opening to the garden. Around 114 sq m of living space.

Asking: €535,000

Sold: €550,501

Difference: 3%

Agent: Savills

4 Sandycove House, Newtownsmith, Sandycove, Co Dublin

Spacious ground-floor seafront apartment with just over 70 sq m of living space, sea views to the front and a patio garden to the rear.

Asking: €525,000

Sold: €550,000

Difference: 5%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, July/August 2019