What sold for €540k in D7, Rathmines, Portobello and Dún Laoghaire
D6 open-plan home makes 15% over its asking price; Portobello cottage sells for less
41 Mountjoy Street, Dublin 7.
41 Mountjoy Street, Dublin 7
Extended three-bedroom redbrick with many of its original features intact but in need of renovation. Approx 167sq m of living space. Small yard to rear.
Asking €495,000
Sold €540,000
Difference 9%
Agent Kelly Bradshaw Dalton
3 Gulistan Place, Rathmines, Dublin 6
Fully renovated two-bedroom terraced house located off Mountpleasant Avenue. Bright open-plan ground floor in a total floor area of 73sq m. Tiny yard.
Asking €470,000
Sold €540,000
Difference 15%
Agent DNG
1 Bloomfield Park, Portobello, Dublin 8
Cute double-fronted cottage in a quiet street just in from the canal, close to Lockes restaurant. Two bedrooms, spacious kitchen opening to rear patio.
Asking €550,000
Sold €530,000
Difference -4%
Agent Sherry FitzGerald
181 Clonkeen Crescent, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin
Four-bedroom terraced house close to schools and transport, with about 168sq m of living space and a good-sized back garden.
Asking €525,000
Sold €533,000
Difference 2%
Agent DNG
229 Clonliffe Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 3
Three-bedroom terraced redbrick house in need of refurbishment but with many of its original features intact. Small garden plus garage with rear access.
Asking €485,000
Sold €530,000
Difference 9%
Agent GWD Auctioneers
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, September-October 2018