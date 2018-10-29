What sold for €540k in D7, Rathmines, Portobello and Dún Laoghaire

41 Mountjoy Street, Dublin 7

Extended three-bedroom redbrick with many of its original features intact but in need of renovation. Approx 167sq m of living space. Small yard to rear.

Asking €495,000

Sold €540,000

Difference 9%

Agent Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

3 Gulistan Place, Rathmines, Dublin 6

Fully renovated two-bedroom terraced house located off Mountpleasant Avenue. Bright open-plan ground floor in a total floor area of 73sq m. Tiny yard.

Asking €470,000

Sold €540,000

Difference 15%

Agent DNG

1 Bloomfield Park, Portobello, Dublin 8

Cute double-fronted cottage in a quiet street just in from the canal, close to Lockes restaurant. Two bedrooms, spacious kitchen opening to rear patio.

Asking €550,000

Sold €530,000

Difference -4%

Agent Sherry FitzGerald

181 Clonkeen Crescent, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin

Four-bedroom terraced house close to schools and transport, with about 168sq m of living space and a good-sized back garden.

Asking €525,000

Sold €533,000

Difference 2%

Agent DNG

229 Clonliffe Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 3

Three-bedroom terraced redbrick house in need of refurbishment but with many of its original features intact. Small garden plus garage with rear access.

Asking €485,000

Sold €530,000

Difference 9%

Agent GWD Auctioneers

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, September-October 2018