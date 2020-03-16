What sold for €540k and less in Clontarf, Glasthule, D16 and Glasnevin

46 Grosvenor Court, Clontarf, Dublin 3

Mid-terrace three-bedroom house of about 93sq m (1001sq ft) in turnkey condition, with two reception rooms and a kitchen leading to a decked patio.

Asking €545,000

Sold €540,000

Difference -1%

Agent Gallagher Quigley

27 O’Donnell Gardens, Glasthule, Co Dublin

27 O’Donnell Gardens, Glasthule, Co Dublin

Renovated two-bedroom semi-detached house close to the village, with about 74sq m (797sq ft) of living space and a small sheltered back garden.

Asking €495,000

Sold €540,000

Difference 9%

Agent Sherry FitzGerald

71 Ballyroan Crescent, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

71 Ballyroan Crescent, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

Extended three-bedroom semi of about 139sq m (1,496sq ft), in good decorative order and with the benefit of a large south-facing rear garden.

Asking €575,000

Sold €540,000

Difference -6%

Agent DNG

18 Glasnevin Avenue, Glasnevin, D11

18 Glasnevin Avenue, Glasnevin, Dublin 11

Renovated and extended three-bedroom semi-detached house with a large kitchen cum diningroom opening to extensive back garden.

Asking €539,950

Sold €537,000

Difference -1

Agent Leonard Wilson Keenan

18 St Columbanus Avenue, Dublin 14

18 St Columbanus Avenue, Windy Arbour, Dublin 14

Extended three-bedroom end of terrace house of 85sq m (915sq ft), in walk-in condition with benefit of a floored attic. Smalled walled garden to the rear. Luas nearby.

Asking €450,000

Sold €532,000

Difference 18%

Agent Sherry FitzGerald

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, February 2020