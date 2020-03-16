What sold for €540k and less in Clontarf, Glasthule, D16 and Glasnevin

This budget bought suburban homes where the hard renovation work has been done

46 Grosvenor Court, Clontarf, Dublin 3, sold for 1% below its asking price

46 Grosvenor Court, Clontarf, Dublin 3 
Mid-terrace three-bedroom house of about 93sq m (1001sq ft) in turnkey condition, with two reception rooms and a kitchen leading to a decked patio. 
Asking €545,000 
Sold €540,000 
Difference -1% 
Agent Gallagher Quigley

27 O’Donnell Gardens, Glasthule, Co Dublin
27 O’Donnell Gardens, Glasthule, Co Dublin 
Renovated two-bedroom semi-detached house close to the village, with about 74sq m (797sq ft) of living space and a small sheltered back garden. 
Asking €495,000 
Sold €540,000 
Difference 9% 
Agent Sherry FitzGerald

71 Ballyroan Crescent, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16
71 Ballyroan Crescent, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16 
Extended three-bedroom semi of about 139sq m (1,496sq ft), in good decorative order and with the benefit of a large south-facing rear garden. 
Asking €575,000 
Sold €540,000 
Difference -6% 
Agent DNG

18 Glasnevin Avenue, Glasnevin, D11
18 Glasnevin Avenue, Glasnevin, Dublin 11 
Renovated and extended three-bedroom semi-detached house with a large kitchen cum diningroom opening to extensive back garden. 
Asking €539,950 
Sold €537,000 
Difference -1
Agent Leonard Wilson Keenan

18 St Columbanus Avenue, Dublin 14
18 St Columbanus Avenue, Windy Arbour, Dublin 14 
Extended three-bedroom end of terrace house of 85sq m (915sq ft), in walk-in condition with benefit of a floored attic. Smalled walled garden to the rear. Luas nearby. 
Asking €450,000 
Sold €532,000 
Difference 18% 
Agent Sherry FitzGerald

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, February 2020