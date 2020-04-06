What sold for €535k in D7, Rathfarnham, Dún Laoghaire and Kilmainham

1 Slemish Road, Navan Road, Dublin 7

Three-bedroom end-of-terrace house in need of some updating but with many original features inside and a 30m walled garden to the rear.

Asking 560,000

Sold €535,000

Difference -4%

Agent DNG

19 Willbrook, Whitechurch Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

Five-bedroom semi-detached house of about 131sq m of living space, in walk-in condition, with a small walled garden to the rear.

Asking €545,000

Sold €535,000

Difference -2%

Agent North’s

96 The Pavilion, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin

Spacious two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment of about 85sq m on the first floor of this popular development. Two balconies with sea views.

Asking €545,000

Sold €531,000

Difference -3%

Agent Sherry FitzGerald

19 Kearns Court, Old Kilmainham, Dublin 8

Two-bedroom house with 146sq m of space that’s part of the former laundry of the Royal Hospital. Features include a large kitchen and first-floor garden.

Asking €545,000

Sold €530,000

Difference -3%

Agent Sherry FitzGerald

8 The Terrace, Robswall, Malahide, Co Dublin

Three-bedroom semi-detached house of about 106sq m in large development near the sea. In turnkey condition, with patio leading to a fenced garden.

Asking €530,000

Sold €530,000

Difference None

Agent Noel Kelly Auctioneers

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, March 2020