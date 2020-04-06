What sold for €535k in D7, Rathfarnham, Dún Laoghaire and Kilmainham
This budget bought spacious suburban semis, a seaside townhouse and a D8 home
1 Slemish Road, Navan Road, Dublin 7
Three-bedroom end-of-terrace house in need of some updating but with many original features inside and a 30m walled garden to the rear.
Asking 560,000
Sold €535,000
Difference -4%
Agent DNG
19 Willbrook, Whitechurch Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14
Five-bedroom semi-detached house of about 131sq m of living space, in walk-in condition, with a small walled garden to the rear.
Asking €545,000
Sold €535,000
Difference -2%
Agent North’s
96 The Pavilion, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin
Spacious two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment of about 85sq m on the first floor of this popular development. Two balconies with sea views.
Asking €545,000
Sold €531,000
Difference -3%
Agent Sherry FitzGerald
19 Kearns Court, Old Kilmainham, Dublin 8
Two-bedroom house with 146sq m of space that’s part of the former laundry of the Royal Hospital. Features include a large kitchen and first-floor garden.
Asking €545,000
Sold €530,000
Difference -3%
Agent Sherry FitzGerald
8 The Terrace, Robswall, Malahide, Co Dublin
Three-bedroom semi-detached house of about 106sq m in large development near the sea. In turnkey condition, with patio leading to a fenced garden.
Asking €530,000
Sold €530,000
Difference None
Agent Noel Kelly Auctioneers
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, March 2020