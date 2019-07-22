What sold for €510k in D4, Marino, Dún Laoghaire and Churchtown

77 Patrick Street, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin

Three-bedroom Victorian cottage in need of some refurbishment, within walking distance of the centre of Dún Laoghaire.

Asking: €495,000

Sold: €510,000

Difference: 3%

Agent: DNG

25A Meadow Park Avenue, Churchtown, Dublin 14

Three-bedroom detached house built in a side garden of the next-door home. On-street parking and a small patio garden to the rear.

Asking: €495,000

Sold: €510,000

Difference: 3%

Agent: Mason Estates

2 The Hibernian, The Gasworks, Ringsend, Dublin 4

Two-bedroom apartment in this ever popular development beside Google HQ on Barrow Street and the Dart at Grand Canal.

Asking: €495,000

Sold: €510,000

Difference: 3%

Agent: DNG

5 Seafort Villas, Sandymount, Dublin 4

Attractively refurbished two-bedroom end-of-terrace house of about 62sq m located in Sandymount village close to shops and cafes.

Asking: €475,000

Sold: €511,000

Difference: 8%

Agent: Bennetts

31 Marino Green, Marino, Dublin 3

Extended three-bed terraced house, facing a tree-filled communal green, with about 104sq m of accommodation and a generous fenced back garden.

Asking: €475,000

Sold: €515,000

Difference: 8%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, June/July 2019