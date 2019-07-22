What sold for €510k in D4, Marino, Dún Laoghaire and Churchtown
This budget bought a Googleland two-bed, a Sandymount cottage and a Marino three-bed
77 Patrick Street, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin
Three-bedroom Victorian cottage in need of some refurbishment, within walking distance of the centre of Dún Laoghaire.
Asking: €495,000
Sold: €510,000
Difference: 3%
Agent: DNG
25A Meadow Park Avenue, Churchtown, Dublin 14
Three-bedroom detached house built in a side garden of the next-door home. On-street parking and a small patio garden to the rear.
Asking: €495,000
Sold: €510,000
Difference: 3%
Agent: Mason Estates
2 The Hibernian, The Gasworks, Ringsend, Dublin 4
Two-bedroom apartment in this ever popular development beside Google HQ on Barrow Street and the Dart at Grand Canal.
Asking: €495,000
Sold: €510,000
Difference: 3%
Agent: DNG
5 Seafort Villas, Sandymount, Dublin 4
Attractively refurbished two-bedroom end-of-terrace house of about 62sq m located in Sandymount village close to shops and cafes.
Asking: €475,000
Sold: €511,000
Difference: 8%
Agent: Bennetts
31 Marino Green, Marino, Dublin 3
Extended three-bed terraced house, facing a tree-filled communal green, with about 104sq m of accommodation and a generous fenced back garden.
Asking: €475,000
Sold: €515,000
Difference: 8%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, June/July 2019