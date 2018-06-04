What sold for €510k and under in D7, Ranelagh, Greystones and Waterford city

42 Geraldine Street, Phibsborough, Dublin 7

Classic red-brick terraced cottage that has been renovated in recent years with a two-storey extension to the rear bringing living space up to 108 sq m.

Asking: €425,000

Sold: €510,000

Difference 20%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

40 Hillside, Greystones, Co Wicklow

Four-bedroom semi-detached house in need of a refresh, with 112 sq m of living space and scope to extend to the side and rear, subject to planning permission.

Asking: €495,000

Sold: €510,000

Difference: 3%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

20 Rose Park, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin

Semi-detached dormer style three-bedroom house in good decorative order with partially floored attic. Off-street parking and back garden.

Asking: €520,000

Sold: €510,000

Difference: -2%

Agent: Churches

22 The Estuary, Kings Channel, Waterford

Detached modern five-bedroom house in sought-after enclave in Waterford city overlooking the estuary

Asking: €555,000

Sold: €510,000

Difference: -8%

Agent: Remax Waterford

7 Walkers Court, Mountpleasant Place, Ranelagh, Dublin 6

Two bedroom mid terrace town house with 83 sq m of living space and a converted attic providing an extra bedroom. Small paved garden to the rear.

Asking €500,000

Sold €505,000

Difference 1%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Prices taken from the Residential Property Price Register for April/May 2018