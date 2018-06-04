What sold for €510k and under in D7, Ranelagh, Greystones and Waterford city
Classic city red-bricks, semis in the suburbs and a vast executive home in Waterford city were bought on this budget
42 Geraldine Street, Phibsborough, D7
Classic red-brick terraced cottage that has been renovated in recent years with a two-storey extension to the rear bringing living space up to 108 sq m.
Asking: €425,000
Sold: €510,000
Difference 20%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
40 Hillside, Greystones, Co Wicklow
Four-bedroom semi-detached house in need of a refresh, with 112 sq m of living space and scope to extend to the side and rear, subject to planning permission.
Asking: €495,000
Sold: €510,000
Difference: 3%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
20 Rose Park, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin
Semi-detached dormer style three-bedroom house in good decorative order with partially floored attic. Off-street parking and back garden.
Asking: €520,000
Sold: €510,000
Difference: -2%
Agent: Churches
22 The Estuary, Kings Channel, Waterford, Co Waterford
Detached modern five-bedroom house in sought-after enclave in Waterford city overlooking the estuary
Asking: €555,000
Sold: €510,000
Difference: -8%
Agent: Remax Waterford
7 Walkers Court, Mountpleasant Place, Ranelagh, Dublin 6
Two bedroom mid terrace town house with 83 sq m of living space and a converted attic providing an extra bedroom. Small paved garden to the rear.
Asking €500,000
Sold €505,000
Difference 1%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
Prices taken from the Residential Property Price Register for April/May 2018