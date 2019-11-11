What sold for €500k in Skerries, Portobello, Goatstown and Dublin 12
This budget bought a fixer upper, turnkey houses and a home with plenty of potential
87 Heytesbury Street, Portobello, Dublin 8
Terraced three-bedroom house of around 115sq m (1,238 sq ft) in need of complete refurbishment but retaining several original features. Walled back garden.
Asking: €525,000
Sold: €500,000
Difference: -5%
Agent: Lisney
43 Taney Avenue, Goatstown, Dublin 14
Turnkey three-bedroom house of around 94sq m (1012 sq ft) of living space, off street parking and a 6m (20ft) back garden with drive in access.
Asking: €525,000
Sold: €500,000
Difference: -5%
Agent: Mason Estates
21 Sherlock Terrace, Skerries, Co Dublin
Attractive cut stone cottage of about 92sq m (990 sq ft) fully refurbished as a three-bedroom stylish home with separate chalet style garden house.
Asking: €515,000
Sold: €500,000
Difference: -3%
Agent: DNG
113 Glenvara Park, Knocklyon, Dublin 16
Traditional four-bedroom semi of around 148 sq m (1,594 sq ft), in good condition but in need of some updating. Walled south facing garden to the rear.
Asking: €475,000
Sold: €500,000
Difference: 5%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
18 Millgate Drive, Walkinstown, Dublin 12
1950s semi-detached house on an impressive triangular site with obvious scope to extend the 102 sq m (1098 sq ft) house which requires refurbishment.
Asking: €500,000
Sold: €505,000
Difference: 1%
Agent: McGuirk Beggan
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, October 2019