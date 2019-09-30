What sold for €495k and less in Gorey, Ballinteer, Marino, and Lucan

1 Briar Rose, Gorey, Co Wexford

Immaculately finished four-bedroom split-level family home of 259sq m (27,88sq ft) set on three quarters of an acres of grounds. Approximately 4.5km from Gorey town.

Asking €495,000

Sold €495,000

Difference None

Agent Sherry FitzGerald O’Leary Kinsella

492 Woodpark, Ballinteer, Dublin 16

Three-bedroom semi-detached house of about 110sq m (1,184sq ft) in need of a refresh. Set in a quiet cul-de-sac with a communal green in front. Gravelled garden to rear.

Asking €475,000

Sold €495,000

Difference 4%

Agent Sherry FitzGerald

1 Primrose Lane, Lucan, Co Dublin

Turnkey five-bedroom, semi-detached house of about 160sq m (1,722sq ft) on sloping site with a deck to rear with steps leading down to the garden.

Asking €485,000

Sold €492,500

Difference 2%

Agent DNG

11 The Close, Boden Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

Turnkey three-bedroom, semi-detached house of just over 160sq m (1,722sq ft) with converted attic room and extended kitchen leading to landscaped garden with work shop.

Asking €499,000

Sold €490,000

Difference -2%

Agent Auctioneera.ie

103 Annadale Drive, Marino, Dublin 3

Overlooking an open green, this three-bedroom end of terrace house of about 85sq m (915sq ft) in need of an update. Side gate leading to a long back garden.

Asking €445,000

Sold €490,000

Difference 11%

Agent Sherry FitzGerald

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, September 2019