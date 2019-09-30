What sold for €495k and less in Gorey, Ballinteer, Marino, and Lucan
This budget bought semis in the Dublin suburbs and a large Wexford spread
1 Briar Rose, Gorey, Co Wexford, sold for its guide price of €495,000
492 Woodpark, Ballinteer, Dublin 16
1 Primrose Lane, Lucan, Co Dublin
11 The Close, Boden Park, Rathfarnham
103 Annadale Drive, Marino, Dublin 3
1 Briar Rose, Gorey, Co Wexford
Immaculately finished four-bedroom split-level family home of 259sq m (27,88sq ft) set on three quarters of an acres of grounds. Approximately 4.5km from Gorey town.
Asking €495,000
Sold €495,000
Difference None
Agent Sherry FitzGerald O’Leary Kinsella
492 Woodpark, Ballinteer, Dublin 16
Three-bedroom semi-detached house of about 110sq m (1,184sq ft) in need of a refresh. Set in a quiet cul-de-sac with a communal green in front. Gravelled garden to rear.
Asking €475,000
Sold €495,000
Difference 4%
Agent Sherry FitzGerald
1 Primrose Lane, Lucan, Co Dublin
Turnkey five-bedroom, semi-detached house of about 160sq m (1,722sq ft) on sloping site with a deck to rear with steps leading down to the garden.
Asking €485,000
Sold €492,500
Difference 2%
Agent DNG
11 The Close, Boden Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16
Turnkey three-bedroom, semi-detached house of just over 160sq m (1,722sq ft) with converted attic room and extended kitchen leading to landscaped garden with work shop.
Asking €499,000
Sold €490,000
Difference -2%
Agent Auctioneera.ie
103 Annadale Drive, Marino, Dublin 3
Overlooking an open green, this three-bedroom end of terrace house of about 85sq m (915sq ft) in need of an update. Side gate leading to a long back garden.
Asking €445,000
Sold €490,000
Difference 11%
Agent Sherry FitzGerald
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, September 2019