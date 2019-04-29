What sold for €490k in Terenure, Dundrum and Irishtown

This budget bought terraced homes with little work to do, and a semi with potential

24 The Cloisters in Terenure, Dublin 6W, sold for 7% above its guide price

 

24 The Cloisters, Terenure, Dublin 6W 
Sunny three-bedroom redbrick townhouse in a development of Mount Tallant Avenue. About 81sq m (872sq ft) of livingspace in need of a refresh. Walled back garden. 
Asking €460,000 
Sold €490,000 
Difference 7% 
Agent Maher Gleeson Estates

1B Cornerstone, Balally Hil, D16

1B Cornerstone, Balally Hill, Dublin 16 
Two-bedrooom townhouse with just under 100sq m (1,076sq ft) of living space in a quiet enclave with private parking. Light-filled living space and patio garden at rear. 
Asking €495,000 
Sold €492,500 
Difference -1% 
Agent Sherry FitzGerald

21 Mulvey Park, Dundrum, D14

21 Mulvey Park, Dundrum, Dublin 14 
Terraced three-bed house of about 89sq m (958sq ft), in turnkey condition with two reception rooms and a galley kitchen downstairs. Long fenced back garden. 
Asking €495,000 
Sold €492,500 
Difference -1% 
Agent Lisney

107 Oliver Plunkett Road, Monkstown Farm

107 Oliver Plunkett Road, Monkstown Farm, Co Dublin 
Compact three-bedroom semi-detached on a larger than average site with planning permission to build an additional house in the garden.
Asking €575,000 
Sold €490,000 
Difference -15% 
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

3 Herbert Place, Irishtown, Dublin 4

3 Herbert Place, Irishtown, Dublin 4 
Renovated, light-filled two-bedroom period townhouse with an open-plan ground floor and open-tread staircase to the upper floor. 
Asking €450,000 
Sold €482,000 
Difference 7% 
Agent Allan & Jacobs

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, April 2019