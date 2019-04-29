What sold for €490k in Terenure, Dundrum and Irishtown
This budget bought terraced homes with little work to do, and a semi with potential
24 The Cloisters in Terenure, Dublin 6W, sold for 7% above its guide price
24 The Cloisters, Terenure, Dublin 6W
Sunny three-bedroom redbrick townhouse in a development of Mount Tallant Avenue. About 81sq m (872sq ft) of livingspace in need of a refresh. Walled back garden.
Asking €460,000
Sold €490,000
Difference 7%
Agent Maher Gleeson Estates
1B Cornerstone, Balally Hill, Dublin 16
Two-bedrooom townhouse with just under 100sq m (1,076sq ft) of living space in a quiet enclave with private parking. Light-filled living space and patio garden at rear.
Asking €495,000
Sold €492,500
Difference -1%
Agent Sherry FitzGerald
21 Mulvey Park, Dundrum, Dublin 14
Terraced three-bed house of about 89sq m (958sq ft), in turnkey condition with two reception rooms and a galley kitchen downstairs. Long fenced back garden.
Asking €495,000
Sold €492,500
Difference -1%
Agent Lisney
107 Oliver Plunkett Road, Monkstown Farm, Co Dublin
Compact three-bedroom semi-detached on a larger than average site with planning permission to build an additional house in the garden.
Asking €575,000
Sold €490,000
Difference -15%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
3 Herbert Place, Irishtown, Dublin 4
Renovated, light-filled two-bedroom period townhouse with an open-plan ground floor and open-tread staircase to the upper floor.
Asking €450,000
Sold €482,000
Difference 7%
Agent Allan & Jacobs
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, April 2019