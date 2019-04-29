What sold for €490k in Terenure, Dundrum and Irishtown

24 The Cloisters, Terenure, Dublin 6W

Sunny three-bedroom redbrick townhouse in a development of Mount Tallant Avenue. About 81sq m (872sq ft) of livingspace in need of a refresh. Walled back garden.

Asking €460,000

Sold €490,000

Difference 7%

Agent Maher Gleeson Estates

1B Cornerstone, Balally Hil, D16

Two-bedrooom townhouse with just under 100sq m (1,076sq ft) of living space in a quiet enclave with private parking. Light-filled living space and patio garden at rear.

Asking €495,000

Sold €492,500

Difference -1%

Agent Sherry FitzGerald

21 Mulvey Park, Dundrum, D14

Terraced three-bed house of about 89sq m (958sq ft), in turnkey condition with two reception rooms and a galley kitchen downstairs. Long fenced back garden.

Asking €495,000

Sold €492,500

Difference -1%

Agent Lisney

107 Oliver Plunkett Road, Monkstown Farm

Compact three-bedroom semi-detached on a larger than average site with planning permission to build an additional house in the garden.

Asking €575,000

Sold €490,000

Difference -15%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

3 Herbert Place, Irishtown, Dublin 4

Renovated, light-filled two-bedroom period townhouse with an open-plan ground floor and open-tread staircase to the upper floor.

Asking €450,000

Sold €482,000

Difference 7%

Agent Allan & Jacobs

