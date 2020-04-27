What sold for €480k in Leopardstown, D6W, Baldoyle and Artane

11 Orby Avenue, The Gallops, Dublin 18

Turnkey three-bedroom semi-detached house in a cul-de-sac in this mature 1980s estate. Some scope to extend into the walled back garden.

Asking: €450,000

Sold: €480,000

Difference: 7%

Agent: Janet Carroll.ie

7 Rushbrook Grove, Templeogue, Dublin 6W

Three-bedroom semi-detached house of 93sq m, completely refurbished inside and split-level garden to the rear.

Asking: €495,000

Sold: €480,000

Difference: -3%

Agent: Buckley Real Estate

39 Castlerosse Crescent, Baldoyle, Dublin 13

Renovated and extended four-bedroom house of 118sq m with additional space in a spacious converted attic. Off-street parking and garden to the rear.

Asking: €480,000

Sold: €480,000

Difference: None

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

101 St David’s Road, Artane, Dublin 5

Extended and renovated 1990s three-bedroom semi in a cul-de-sac close to park and tennis club. Walled and fenced back garden.

Asking: €435,000

Sold: €480,000

Difference: 10%

Agent: Quillsen

31 Rose Park, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin

Located off Kill Avenue, this three-bed semi-detached dormer bungalow of just under 100sq m has a garage and good-sized patio garden.

Asking: €500,000

Sold: €485,000

Difference: -3%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, April 2020