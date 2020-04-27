What sold for €480k in Leopardstown, D6W, Baldoyle and Artane
This budget bought revamped three-bed semis and a fixer-upper in Dún Laoghaire
11 Orby Avenue, The Gallops, Dublin 18
Turnkey three-bedroom semi-detached house in a cul-de-sac in this mature 1980s estate. Some scope to extend into the walled back garden.
Asking: €450,000
Sold: €480,000
Difference: 7%
Agent: Janet Carroll.ie
7 Rushbrook Grove, Templeogue, Dublin 6W
Three-bedroom semi-detached house of 93sq m, completely refurbished inside and split-level garden to the rear.
Asking: €495,000
Sold: €480,000
Difference: -3%
Agent: Buckley Real Estate
39 Castlerosse Crescent, Baldoyle, Dublin 13
Renovated and extended four-bedroom house of 118sq m with additional space in a spacious converted attic. Off-street parking and garden to the rear.
Asking: €480,000
Sold: €480,000
Difference: None
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
101 St David’s Road, Artane, Dublin 5
Extended and renovated 1990s three-bedroom semi in a cul-de-sac close to park and tennis club. Walled and fenced back garden.
Asking: €435,000
Sold: €480,000
Difference: 10%
Agent: Quillsen
31 Rose Park, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin
Located off Kill Avenue, this three-bed semi-detached dormer bungalow of just under 100sq m has a garage and good-sized patio garden.
Asking: €500,000
Sold: €485,000
Difference: -3%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, April 2020