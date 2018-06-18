What sold for €475k and under in East Wall, Drumcondra, Swords and Rialto

112 The Lighthouse, East Wall Road, Dublin 3

Three-bedroom sixth-floor penthouse apartment with far reaching views over the city. Living space of 92sq m and a large decked balcony

Asking: €425,000

Sold: €475,000

Difference: 12%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

3 Millmount Avenue, Drumcondra, D9

Extended two-bedroom terraced house with 95sq m, in turn-key condition.

Asking: €425,000

Sold: €475,000

Difference: 12%

Agent: Lisney

22 The Poplars, Monkstown Valley, Monkstown, Co Dublin

Two bedroom 60sq m bungalow in a mature development within walking distance of the restaurants and shops of Monkstown village.

Asking: €495,000

Sold: €475,000

Difference: 4%

Agent: McMorrow Properties

15 Waterside Crescent, Swords, Co Dublin

Four-bedroom detached house of about 150sq m with interconnecting reception rooms opening to the kitchen. Solid timber flooring and doors throughout.

Asking: €480,000

Sold: €475,000

Difference: -1%

Agent: O’Farrell Cleere

44 Reuben Street, Rialto, Dublin 8

Classic mid-terrace two-bedroom red-brick, extended to about 95sq m, tastefully renovated by architect owner.

Asking: €425,000

Sold: €466,000

Difference: 10%

Agent: DNG

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register for May/June 2018