What sold for €475k and under in East Wall, Drumcondra, Swords and Rialto
This price range bought a penthouse in D3 and a spacious four-bed house in Swords
112 The Lighthouse, East Wall, Dublin 3
112 The Lighthouse, East Wall Road, Dublin 3
Three-bedroom sixth-floor penthouse apartment with far reaching views over the city. Living space of 92sq m and a large decked balcony
Asking: €425,000
Sold: €475,000
Difference: 12%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
3 Millmount Avenue, Drumcondra, Dublin 9
Extended two-bedroom terraced house with 95sq m, in turn-key condition.
Asking: €425,000
Sold: €475,000
Difference: 12%
Agent: Lisney
22 The Poplars, Monkstown Valley, Monkstown, Co Dublin
Two bedroom 60sq m bungalow in a mature development within walking distance of the restaurants and shops of Monkstown village.
Asking: €495,000
Sold: €475,000
Difference: 4%
Agent: McMorrow Properties
15 Waterside Crescent, Swords, Co Dublin
Four-bedroom detached house of about 150sq m with interconnecting reception rooms opening to the kitchen. Solid timber flooring and doors throughout.
Asking: €480,000
Sold: €475,000
Difference: -1%
Agent: O’Farrell Cleere
44 Reuben Street, Rialto, Dublin 8
Classic mid-terrace two-bedroom red-brick, extended to about 95sq m, tastefully renovated by architect owner.
Asking: €425,000
Sold: €466,000
Difference: 10%
Agent: DNG
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register for May/June 2018