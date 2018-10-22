What sold for €450k in Inchicore, East Wall, Sandycove and Glasnevin
From a D3 fixer-upper to suburban sea views, what did others buy for this price?
87 Emmet Road, Inchicore, Dublin 8
Recently renovated three-bedroom terraced house with a landscaped back garden. Estate agent’s information is not clear on the status of the basement.
Asking €450,000
Sold €450,000
Difference None
Agent Brock DeLappe
1 St Mura’s Terrace, East Wall, Dublin 3
End-of-terrace period redbrick with some of its original features intact such as fireplaces and shutters, but in need of complete refurbishment.
Asking €300,000
Sold €450,000
Difference 50%
Agent Quillsen
72 Pakenham House, Spencer Dock, Dublin 1
Spacious dual aspect two-bedroom apartment in a large North Wall development. Located on the sixth floor with about 83sq m of living space.
Asking €430,000
Sold €450,000
Difference 5%
Agent Hooke & MacDonald
12 Gowran Hall, Ballygihen Avenue, Sandycove, Co Dublin
Two-bedroom apartment with sea views on the second floor of a compact scheme located close to the seafront. Lock-up garage included.
Asking €425,000
Sold €445,000
Difference 5%
Agent Tom O’Higgins
29 Willow Park Crescent, Glasnevin, Dublin 11
Renovated three-bed semi detached bungalow with approx 125sq m of living space. Good sized walled garden to rear and off-street parking.
Asking €449,500
Sold €445,000
Difference 1%
Agent Castle Wilson Moore
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register for September 2018