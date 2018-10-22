What sold for €450k in Inchicore, East Wall, Sandycove and Glasnevin

87 Emmet Road, Inchicore, Dublin 8

Recently renovated three-bedroom terraced house with a landscaped back garden. Estate agent’s information is not clear on the status of the basement.

Asking €450,000

Sold €450,000

Difference None

Agent Brock DeLappe

1 St Mura’s Terrace, East Wall, Dublin 3

End-of-terrace period redbrick with some of its original features intact such as fireplaces and shutters, but in need of complete refurbishment.

Asking €300,000

Sold €450,000

Difference 50%

Agent Quillsen

72 Pakenham House, Spencer Dock, Dublin 1

Spacious dual aspect two-bedroom apartment in a large North Wall development. Located on the sixth floor with about 83sq m of living space.

Asking €430,000

Sold €450,000

Difference 5%

Agent Hooke & MacDonald

12 Gowran Hall, Ballygihen Avenue, Sandycove, Co Dublin

Two-bedroom apartment with sea views on the second floor of a compact scheme located close to the seafront. Lock-up garage included.

Asking €425,000

Sold €445,000

Difference 5%

Agent Tom O’Higgins

29 Willow Park Crescent, Glasnevin, Dublin 11

Renovated three-bed semi detached bungalow with approx 125sq m of living space. Good sized walled garden to rear and off-street parking.

Asking €449,500

Sold €445,000

Difference 1%

Agent Castle Wilson Moore

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register for September 2018