What sold for €450k in Inchicore, Drumcondra, Bray and Swords

Red-brick terraced house in Dublin 8, and two four-beds in mature developments

6 Woodfield Place, Inchicore, Dublin 8: Victorian redbrick

6 Woodfield Place, Inchicore, Dublin 8
Turn-key three-bedroom Victorian red-brick terraced house with quality features such as solid timber flooring, excellent storage including a walk-in wardrobe, and an original fireplace.
Asking: €460,000
Sold: €450,000
Difference: -2%
Agent: Brock Delappe

25 Gracepark Terrace, Drumcondra, Dublin 9: renovated to a high standard
25 Gracepark Terrace, Drumcondra, Dublin 9
Three-bed terraced house renovated to a high standard in a subtle style that makes the most of every bit of its 87sq m. Sunny garden and large workshop with access to a laneway at the rear.
Asking: €425,000
Sold: €450,000
Difference: 6%
Agent: Movehome Estate Agents

6 Roselawn Drive, Boghall Road, Bray, Co Wicklow: four-bedroom semi
6 Roselawn Drive, Boghall Road, Bray, Co Wicklow
Extended four-bedroom semi in a cul-de-sac, with about 130sq m of living space that includes double reception rooms and an airy kitchen opening to a patio garden to the rear.
Asking: €450,000
Sold: €450,000
Difference: None
Agent: DNG

69A Cherryfield Avenue, Walkinstown, Dublin 12: 120sq m of living space
69A Cherryfield Avenue, Walkinstown, Dublin 12
Four-bedroom semi-detached house with 120sq m of living space over three levels including an attic bedroom. There’s a large livingroom cum kitchen to the rear with a vaulted ceiling and access to the patio garden.
Asking: €424,950
Sold: €452,000
Difference: 6%
Agent: David Ross Estate Agents

20 Castle Avenue, Swords, Co Dublin: detached four-bed
20 Castle Avenue, Swords, Co Dublin
Set in a leafy, mature development neighbourhood, this detached four-bedroom house has 167sq m of accommodation that includes a useful own-door flat.
Asking: €485,000
Sold:€448,500
Difference: -8%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, May/June 2020

