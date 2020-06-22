What sold for €450k in Inchicore, Drumcondra, Bray and Swords

6 Woodfield Place, Inchicore, Dublin 8

Turn-key three-bedroom Victorian red-brick terraced house with quality features such as solid timber flooring, excellent storage including a walk-in wardrobe, and an original fireplace.

Asking: €460,000

Sold: €450,000

Difference: -2%

Agent: Brock Delappe

25 Gracepark Terrace, Drumcondra, Dublin 9: renovated to a high standard

25 Gracepark Terrace, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

Three-bed terraced house renovated to a high standard in a subtle style that makes the most of every bit of its 87sq m. Sunny garden and large workshop with access to a laneway at the rear.

Asking: €425,000

Sold: €450,000

Difference: 6%

Agent: Movehome Estate Agents

6 Roselawn Drive, Boghall Road, Bray, Co Wicklow: four-bedroom semi

6 Roselawn Drive, Boghall Road, Bray, Co Wicklow

Extended four-bedroom semi in a cul-de-sac, with about 130sq m of living space that includes double reception rooms and an airy kitchen opening to a patio garden to the rear.

Asking: €450,000

Sold: €450,000

Difference: None

Agent: DNG

69A Cherryfield Avenue, Walkinstown, Dublin 12: 120sq m of living space

69A Cherryfield Avenue, Walkinstown, Dublin 12

Four-bedroom semi-detached house with 120sq m of living space over three levels including an attic bedroom. There’s a large livingroom cum kitchen to the rear with a vaulted ceiling and access to the patio garden.

Asking: €424,950

Sold: €452,000

Difference: 6%

Agent: David Ross Estate Agents

20 Castle Avenue, Swords, Co Dublin: detached four-bed

20 Castle Avenue, Swords, Co Dublin

Set in a leafy, mature development neighbourhood, this detached four-bedroom house has 167sq m of accommodation that includes a useful own-door flat.

Asking: €485,000

Sold:€448,500

Difference: -8%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, May/June 2020