What sold for €450k and less in Rialto, Terenure, Killiney and Leixlip

33 Haroldville Avenue, Rialto, Dublin 8

Attractive three-bed redbrick terraced house of 86 sq m (926sq ft), in good decorative order and with a small paved and landscaped garden to the rear.

Asking €435,000

Sold €450,000

Difference 3%

Agent Felicity Fox

156 Corrib Road, Terenure, Dublin 6W

Three-bedroom terraced house close to Terenure village. In need of refurbishment throughout but with the benefit of a 37m (120ft) back garden.

Asking €450,000

Sold €450,000

Difference None

Agent Murphy Mullan

16 Glenalua Terrace, Killiney , Co Dublin

Renovated three-bedroom semi of 110 sq m in a scenic location close to Killiney Hill and Killiney beach and Dart station, with numerous walks in the vicinity.

Asking €450,000

Sold €450,000

Difference None

Agent Hunters

16 Rye River Grove, Leixlip, Co Kildare

Four-bedroom detached house of around 135 sq m, in need of a refresh. Off street parking in front and a split level paved garden to the rear.

Asking €435,000

Sold €450,000

Difference 3%

Agent DNG Lucan

19 The Bawn Grove, Malahide, Co Dublin

Three-bedroom semi-detached house overlooking a communal green area, with a good-sized front garden and a small split level patio to the rear.

Asking €450,000

Sold €442,500

Difference - 2%

Agent Property Team Paul Reddy

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, May/June 2019