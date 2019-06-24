What sold for €450k and less in Rialto, Terenure, Killiney and Leixlip

This budget bought a D8 redbrick, suburban semis and a detached home in Co Kildare

33 Haroldville Avenue, Rialto, Dublin 8 sold for 3 per cent above its asking price

33 Haroldville Avenue, Rialto, Dublin 8 
Attractive three-bed redbrick terraced house of 86 sq m (926sq ft), in good decorative order and with a small paved and landscaped garden to the rear. 
Asking €435,000 
Sold €450,000 
Difference 3% 
Agent Felicity Fox

156 Corrib Road, Terenure, Dublin 6W
156 Corrib Road, Terenure, Dublin 6W 
Three-bedroom terraced house close to Terenure village. In need of refurbishment throughout but with the benefit of a 37m (120ft) back garden. 
Asking €450,000 
Sold €450,000 
Difference None 
Agent Murphy Mullan

16 Glenalua Terrace, Killiney , Co Dublin
16 Glenalua Terrace, Killiney, Co Dublin 
Renovated three-bedroom semi of 110 sq m in a scenic location close to Killiney Hill and Killiney beach and Dart station, with numerous walks in the vicinity. 
Asking €450,000 
Sold €450,000 
Difference None 
Agent Hunters

16 Rye River Grove, Leixlip, Co Kildare
16 Rye River Grove, Leixlip, Co Kildare 
Four-bedroom detached house of around 135 sq m, in need of a refresh. Off street parking in front and a split level paved garden to the rear. 
Asking €435,000 
Sold €450,000 
Difference 3% 
Agent DNG Lucan

19 The Bawn Grove, Malahide, Co Dublin
19 The Bawn Grove, Malahide, Co Dublin 
Three-bedroom semi-detached house overlooking a communal green area, with a good-sized front garden and a small split level patio to the rear. 
Asking €450,000 
Sold €442,500 
Difference - 2% 
Agent Property Team Paul Reddy

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, May/June 2019