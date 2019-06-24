What sold for €450k and less in Rialto, Terenure, Killiney and Leixlip
This budget bought a D8 redbrick, suburban semis and a detached home in Co Kildare
33 Haroldville Avenue, Rialto, Dublin 8 sold for 3 per cent above its asking price
33 Haroldville Avenue, Rialto, Dublin 8
Attractive three-bed redbrick terraced house of 86 sq m (926sq ft), in good decorative order and with a small paved and landscaped garden to the rear.
Asking €435,000
Sold €450,000
Difference 3%
Agent Felicity Fox
156 Corrib Road, Terenure, Dublin 6W
Three-bedroom terraced house close to Terenure village. In need of refurbishment throughout but with the benefit of a 37m (120ft) back garden.
Asking €450,000
Sold €450,000
Difference None
Agent Murphy Mullan
16 Glenalua Terrace, Killiney, Co Dublin
Renovated three-bedroom semi of 110 sq m in a scenic location close to Killiney Hill and Killiney beach and Dart station, with numerous walks in the vicinity.
Asking €450,000
Sold €450,000
Difference None
Agent Hunters
16 Rye River Grove, Leixlip, Co Kildare
Four-bedroom detached house of around 135 sq m, in need of a refresh. Off street parking in front and a split level paved garden to the rear.
Asking €435,000
Sold €450,000
Difference 3%
Agent DNG Lucan
19 The Bawn Grove, Malahide, Co Dublin
Three-bedroom semi-detached house overlooking a communal green area, with a good-sized front garden and a small split level patio to the rear.
Asking €450,000
Sold €442,500
Difference - 2%
Agent Property Team Paul Reddy
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, May/June 2019