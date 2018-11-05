What sold for €445k and less in Rialto, Ballsbridge, Baldoyle and Ringsend

Classic Ringsend redbrick makes 23% over asking price; Ballsbridge two-bed is up 2%

1 Reuben Avenue, Rialto, in Dublin 8 sold for 7 per cent above its guide price

1 Reuben Avenue, Rialto, Dublin 8 
Two-bedroom period redbrick at the end of the street, giving it a slightly larger than average garden. In good decorative order throughout. 
Asking: €415,000 
Sold: €445,000 
Difference: 7% 
Agent: Felicity Fox

Apartment 2, Victoria House, Haddington Road, Dublin 4 
Spacious two-bedroom apartment on the second floor of a corner building with Asador restaurant on the ground floor. Approx 871sq ft (81sq m) of living space. 
Asking: €435,000 
Sold: €445,000 
Difference: 2% 
Agent: Just Property

16 Seacliff Avenue, Baldoyle, Dublin 13 
Terraced three-bedroom house with a spacious attic room. Stylishly renovated with open-plan ground floor including airy kitchen/dining opening to garden. 
Asking: €385,000 
Sold: €445,000 
Difference:15% 
Agent: Moovingo

32 St Patrick’s Cottages, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 
Three-bedroom semi-detached house in good order, with 871sq ft (81sq m) of living space, an unusual decked garden and large sheds to the rear. 
Asking: €385,000 
Sold: €442,500 
Difference: 15% 
Agent: Sherry FitzGerlad

8 South Dock Street, Ringsend, Dublin 4 
Turnkey terraced one-bedroom cottage of Barrow Street with spacious open-plan interior. Large livingroom cum kitchen with a bedroom/bathroom to rear. 
Asking: €350,000 
Sold: €430,000 
Difference: 23% 
Agent: JLL

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register Oct 2018