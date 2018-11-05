What sold for €445k and less in Rialto, Ballsbridge, Baldoyle and Ringsend

1 Reuben Avenue, Rialto, Dublin 8

Two-bedroom period redbrick at the end of the street, giving it a slightly larger than average garden. In good decorative order throughout.

Asking: €415,000

Sold: €445,000

Difference: 7%

Agent: Felicity Fox

Apartment 2, Victoria House, Haddington Road, Dublin 4

Spacious two-bedroom apartment on the second floor of a corner building with Asador restaurant on the ground floor. Approx 871sq ft (81sq m) of living space.

Asking: €435,000

Sold: €445,000

Difference: 2%

Agent: Just Property

16 Seacliff Avenue, Baldoyle, Dublin 13

Terraced three-bedroom house with a spacious attic room. Stylishly renovated with open-plan ground floor including airy kitchen/dining opening to garden.

Asking: €385,000

Sold: €445,000

Difference:15%

Agent: Moovingo

32 St Patrick’s Cottages, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

Three-bedroom semi-detached house in good order, with 871sq ft (81sq m) of living space, an unusual decked garden and large sheds to the rear.

Asking: €385,000

Sold: €442,500

Difference: 15%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerlad

8 South Dock Street, Ringsend, Dublin 4

Turnkey terraced one-bedroom cottage of Barrow Street with spacious open-plan interior. Large livingroom cum kitchen with a bedroom/bathroom to rear.

Asking: €350,000

Sold: €430,000

Difference: 23%

Agent: JLL

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register Oct 2018