What sold for €445k and less in Rialto, Ballsbridge, Baldoyle and Ringsend
Classic Ringsend redbrick makes 23% over asking price; Ballsbridge two-bed is up 2%
1 Reuben Avenue, Rialto, in Dublin 8 sold for 7 per cent above its guide price
1 Reuben Avenue, Rialto, Dublin 8
Two-bedroom period redbrick at the end of the street, giving it a slightly larger than average garden. In good decorative order throughout.
Asking: €415,000
Sold: €445,000
Difference: 7%
Agent: Felicity Fox
Apartment 2, Victoria House, Haddington Road, Dublin 4
Spacious two-bedroom apartment on the second floor of a corner building with Asador restaurant on the ground floor. Approx 871sq ft (81sq m) of living space.
Asking: €435,000
Sold: €445,000
Difference: 2%
Agent: Just Property
16 Seacliff Avenue, Baldoyle, Dublin 13
Terraced three-bedroom house with a spacious attic room. Stylishly renovated with open-plan ground floor including airy kitchen/dining opening to garden.
Asking: €385,000
Sold: €445,000
Difference:15%
Agent: Moovingo
32 St Patrick’s Cottages, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14
Three-bedroom semi-detached house in good order, with 871sq ft (81sq m) of living space, an unusual decked garden and large sheds to the rear.
Asking: €385,000
Sold: €442,500
Difference: 15%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerlad
8 South Dock Street, Ringsend, Dublin 4
Turnkey terraced one-bedroom cottage of Barrow Street with spacious open-plan interior. Large livingroom cum kitchen with a bedroom/bathroom to rear.
Asking: €350,000
Sold: €430,000
Difference: 23%
Agent: JLL
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register Oct 2018