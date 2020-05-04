What sold for €435k in Ringsend, Glasnevin, Lucan and Kilcoole
Googleland rebricks, a D11 home with plenty of space and a turnkey house by the sea
77 Gordon Street, Ringsend, Dublin 2
Partially renovated two-up two-down artisan cottage in need of a rethink. Attractive redbrick facade and a small yard to the rear.
Asking: €375,000
Sold: €435,000
Difference: 16%
Agent: Brock deLappe
48 Dalcassian Downs, Glasnevin, Dublin 11
Three-bedroom terraced house of about 98sq m in need of a refresh. Separate breakfastroom and kitchen leading to a sunny back garden.
Asking: €420,000
Sold: €435,000
Difference: 4%
Agent: Property Team Lappin
65 Ringsend Road, Ringsend, Dublin 4
Four-bedroom terraced house in need of refurbishment. Living space of about 92sq m including an attic room. Parking and a small backyard.
Asking: €420,000
Sold: €430,000
Difference: 4%
Agent: Auctioneera
6 Holywell Way, Sea Road, Kilcoole, Co Wicklow
Turnkey four-bedroom detached house with quality kitchen, bathroom and storage and an attic room. Overlooking a communal green.
Asking: €430,000
Sold: €430,000
Difference: None
Agent: O’Gorman Properties
12 Tullyhall Crescent, Lucan, Co Dublin
Four-bedroom detached house in turnkey condition with colourful decor, a recent kitchen and a good-sized private back garden.
Asking: €425,000
Sold: €425,000
Difference: None
Agent: Remax Team Lorraine Mulligan
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, April 2020