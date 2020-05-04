What sold for €435k in Ringsend, Glasnevin, Lucan and Kilcoole

77 Gordon Street, Ringsend, Dublin 2

Partially renovated two-up two-down artisan cottage in need of a rethink. Attractive redbrick facade and a small yard to the rear.

Asking: €375,000

Sold: €435,000

Difference: 16%

Agent: Brock deLappe

48 Dalcassian Downs, Glasnevin, Dublin 11

Three-bedroom terraced house of about 98sq m in need of a refresh. Separate breakfastroom and kitchen leading to a sunny back garden.

Asking: €420,000

Sold: €435,000

Difference: 4%

Agent: Property Team Lappin

65 Ringsend Road, Ringsend, Dublin 4

Four-bedroom terraced house in need of refurbishment. Living space of about 92sq m including an attic room. Parking and a small backyard.

Asking: €420,000

Sold: €430,000

Difference: 4%

Agent: Auctioneera

6 Holywell Way, Sea Road, Kilcoole, Co Wicklow

Turnkey four-bedroom detached house with quality kitchen, bathroom and storage and an attic room. Overlooking a communal green.

Asking: €430,000

Sold: €430,000

Difference: None

Agent: O’Gorman Properties

12 Tullyhall Crescent, Lucan, Co Dublin

Four-bedroom detached house in turnkey condition with colourful decor, a recent kitchen and a good-sized private back garden.

Asking: €425,000

Sold: €425,000

Difference: None

Agent: Remax Team Lorraine Mulligan

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, April 2020