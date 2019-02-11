What sold for €435k and less in D9, Delgany, Dún Laoghaire and Adare

10 Carberry Road, Griffith Avenue, Dublin 9

Spacious three-bedroom terraced house with a dated interior in need of refurbishment. Around 108 sq m (1,163 sq ft)of living space and some 1970s style fittings.

Asking: €365,000

Sold: €435,000

Difference: 19%

Agent: North’s

8 Cherry Grove, Delgany Wood, Delgany, Co Wicklow

Three-bedroom semi in a small scheme dating from 2006. Around 102 sq m (1,098 sq ft) of living space including a bright eat-in kitchen opening to a fenced back garden.

Asking: €435,000

Sold: €435,000

Difference: none

Agent: McGovern Estates

6 Balreask Gardens, Trim Road, Navan, Co Meath

6 Balreask Gardens, Trim Road, Navan, Co Meath

Large and luxurious five-bedroom house in a cul-de-sac setting, standing on .30 of a hectare (.75 of an acre) of immaculately landscaped gardens.

Asking: €435,000

Sold: €435,000

Difference: none

Agent: Raymond Potterton

35 The Village, Adare Manor, Adare, Co Limerick

35 The Village, Adare Manor, Adare, Co Limerick

Four-bedroom semi-detached house with 190 sq m (2,045 sq ft)of living space over three levels. With its own walled garden, it’s part of a scheme adjoining the five star hotel, on the doorstep of the popular tourist village.

Asking: €420,000

Sold: €430,000

Difference: 2%

Agent: REA O’Connor Murphy

6 Clarinda House, Clarinda Park West, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin

6 Clarinda House, Clarinda Park West, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin

Large well proportioned two-bedroom apartment on the first floor of this 1980s block. Recently fitted kitchen. About €1,900 service charge per annum.

Asking: €375,000

Sold: €420,000

Difference: 12%

Agent:Wyse & Co

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, January 2019