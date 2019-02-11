What sold for €435k and less in D9, Delgany, Dún Laoghaire and Adare
A fixer-upper off Griffith Avenue, a golf home by a castle or gardens galore in Meath
10 Carberry Road, Griffith Avenue, Dublin 9
Spacious three-bedroom terraced house with a dated interior in need of refurbishment. Around 108 sq m (1,163 sq ft)of living space and some 1970s style fittings.
Asking: €365,000
Sold: €435,000
Difference: 19%
Agent: North’s
8 Cherry Grove, Delgany Wood, Delgany, Co Wicklow
Three-bedroom semi in a small scheme dating from 2006. Around 102 sq m (1,098 sq ft) of living space including a bright eat-in kitchen opening to a fenced back garden.
Asking: €435,000
Sold: €435,000
Difference: none
Agent: McGovern Estates
6 Balreask Gardens, Trim Road, Navan, Co Meath
Large and luxurious five-bedroom house in a cul-de-sac setting, standing on .30 of a hectare (.75 of an acre) of immaculately landscaped gardens.
Asking: €435,000
Sold: €435,000
Difference: none
Agent: Raymond Potterton
35 The Village, Adare Manor, Adare, Co Limerick
Four-bedroom semi-detached house with 190 sq m (2,045 sq ft)of living space over three levels. With its own walled garden, it’s part of a scheme adjoining the five star hotel, on the doorstep of the popular tourist village.
Asking: €420,000
Sold: €430,000
Difference: 2%
Agent: REA O’Connor Murphy
6 Clarinda House, Clarinda Park West, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin
Large well proportioned two-bedroom apartment on the first floor of this 1980s block. Recently fitted kitchen. About €1,900 service charge per annum.
Asking: €375,000
Sold: €420,000
Difference: 12%
Agent:Wyse & Co
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, January 2019