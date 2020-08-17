What sold for €425k in Perrystown, Dun Laoghaire, Drumcondra and Tallaght
This budget bought turnkey homes in sought after estates and a half acre spread in D24
28 Oliver Plunkett Avenue, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin
Turnkey extended three-bedroom on an angled site with off-street parking and small garden. Around 88 sq m (947 sq ft) of living space including spacious kitchen.
Asking: €425,000
Sold: €425,000
Difference: none
Agent: DNG
36 Muckross Avenue, Perrystown, Dublin 12
Four-bed terraced house with converted attic, extended kitchen leading to a sunny deck, walled west facing garden and garage with rear access.
Asking: €398,000
Sold: €425,000
Difference: 7%
Agent: Murphy Mullan Estate Agents
37 Gracepark Terrace, Drumcondra, Dublin 9
Refreshed three-bedroom terraced house of around 88 sq m (947 sq ft), with scope to extend into the sizeable back garden which leads to a private laneway.
Asking: €395,000
Sold: €425,000
Difference: 8%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
Glenavon, Kiltipper Road, Tallaght, Dublin 24
Three-bed bungalow on half an acre with a detached home office and a separate entrance leading to a substantial garage build of around 250 sq m (2,690 sq ft).
Asking: €450,000
Sold: €425,000
Difference: -6%
Agent: Brophy Estates
213 Glenvara Park, Knocklyon, Dublin 16
Three-bed semi of 98 sq m (1,055 sq ft), with views of a communal green and the Dublin mountains to the front. Abundant fitted storage throughout.
Asking: €395,000
Sold: €425,000
Difference: 8%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, July 2020