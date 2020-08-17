What sold for €425k in Perrystown, Dun Laoghaire, Drumcondra and Tallaght

28 Oliver Plunkett Avenue, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin

Turnkey extended three-bedroom on an angled site with off-street parking and small garden. Around 88 sq m (947 sq ft) of living space including spacious kitchen.

Asking: €425,000

Sold: €425,000

Difference: none

Agent: DNG

36 Muckross Avenue, Perrystown, Dublin 12

36 Muckross Avenue, Perrystown, D12

Four-bed terraced house with converted attic, extended kitchen leading to a sunny deck, walled west facing garden and garage with rear access.

Asking: €398,000

Sold: €425,000

Difference: 7%

Agent: Murphy Mullan Estate Agents

37 Gracepark Terrace, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

37 Gracepark Terrace, Drumcondra, D9

Refreshed three-bedroom terraced house of around 88 sq m (947 sq ft), with scope to extend into the sizeable back garden which leads to a private laneway.

Asking: €395,000

Sold: €425,000

Difference: 8%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald



Glenavon, Kiltipper Road, Tallaght, Dublin 24

Glenavon, Kiltipper Road, Tallaght, D24

Three-bed bungalow on half an acre with a detached home office and a separate entrance leading to a substantial garage build of around 250 sq m (2,690 sq ft).

Asking: €450,000

Sold: €425,000

Difference: -6%

Agent: Brophy Estates

213 Glenvara Park, Knocklyon, Dublin 16

213 Glenvara Park, Knocklyon, Dublin 16

Three-bed semi of 98 sq m (1,055 sq ft), with views of a communal green and the Dublin mountains to the front. Abundant fitted storage throughout.

Asking: €395,000

Sold: €425,000

Difference: 8%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, July 2020