What sold for €425k in Perrystown, Dun Laoghaire, Drumcondra and Tallaght

This budget bought turnkey homes in sought after estates and a half acre spread in D24

28 Oliver Plunkett Avenue, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin

28 Oliver Plunkett Avenue, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin

 

28 Oliver Plunkett Avenue, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin
Turnkey extended three-bedroom on an angled site with off-street parking and small garden. Around 88 sq m (947 sq ft) of living space including spacious kitchen.
Asking: €425,000
Sold: €425,000
Difference: none
Agent: DNG

36 Muckross Avenue, Perrystown, Dublin 12

36 Muckross Avenue, Perrystown, D12
36 Muckross Avenue, Perrystown, D12

Four-bed terraced house with converted attic, extended kitchen leading to a sunny deck, walled west facing garden and garage with rear access.
Asking: €398,000
Sold: €425,000
Difference: 7%
Agent: Murphy Mullan Estate Agents

37 Gracepark Terrace, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

37 Gracepark Terrace, Drumcondra, D9
37 Gracepark Terrace, Drumcondra, D9

Refreshed three-bedroom terraced house of around 88 sq m (947 sq ft), with scope to extend into the sizeable back garden which leads to a private laneway.
Asking: €395,000
Sold: €425,000
Difference: 8%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Glenavon, Kiltipper Road, Tallaght, Dublin 24

Glenavon, Kiltipper Road, Tallaght, D24
Glenavon, Kiltipper Road, Tallaght, D24

Three-bed bungalow on half an acre with a detached home office and a separate entrance leading to a substantial garage build of around 250 sq m (2,690 sq ft).
Asking: €450,000
Sold: €425,000
Difference: -6%
Agent: Brophy Estates

213 Glenvara Park, Knocklyon, Dublin 16

213 Glenvara Park, Knocklyon, Dublin 16
213 Glenvara Park, Knocklyon, Dublin 16

Three-bed semi of 98 sq m (1,055 sq ft), with views of a communal green and the Dublin mountains to the front. Abundant fitted storage throughout.
Asking: €395,000
Sold: €425,000
Difference: 8%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, July 2020

