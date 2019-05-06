What sold for €420k in Temple Bar, Irishtown, Dublin 7 and Whitehall
This budget buys city apartments near the quays, a penthouse by a park and semi in D9
3 Pudding Row, Temple Bar
9 Pudding Row, Temple Bar, Dublin 2
Two bedroom duplex on the first and second floors of this corner building with secure car parking. Around 78 sq m of space that has been used as a short let.
Asking €425,000
Sold €420,000
Difference -1%
Agent Sherry FitzGerald
14 Summerfield, Irishtown Road, Irishtown, Dublin 4
Two bedoom apartment in a well-kept block that also has secure parking. Around 689 sq m of living space with laminate flooring throughout.
Asking €390,000
Sold €420,000
Difference 8%
Agent Owen Reilly
143 Clifden Court Apartments, Ellis Quay, Dublin 7
Spacious three-bedroom duplex apartment with around 93 sq m of living space including a lofty livingroom complete with fireplace. Courtyard views and parking.
Asking €375,000
Sold €415,000
Difference 11%
Agent Mason Estates
107 Bushy Park House, Terenure, Dublin 6W
Top floor two-bedroom apartment with good sized balcony overlooking Bushy Park. Around 72 sq m of living space, in good decorative order.
Asking €435,000
Sold €427,000
Difference -2%
Agent DNG
381 Collinswood, Whitehall, Dublin 9
Three-bedroom semi in a cul-de-sac setting off Collins Avenue. Ready to move into or to let out. Around 91 sq m of living space and a small garden.
Asking €390,000
Sold €424,000
Difference 9%
Agent Quillsen
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, April 2019