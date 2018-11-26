What sold for €415k in Ringsend, Lucan, Crumlin and Phibsborough

From a one-bed beside Google to an eight-bed in Lucan and a turnkey three-bed in D7

79 Ringsend Road, Ringsend, Dublin 4

Terraced four-bedroom house in need of complete refurbishment with valuable off-street parking.
Asking €425,000
Sold €415,000
Difference -2 per cent
Agent: DNG

23 Hillcrest Park Lucan, Co Dublin
Extended corner semi-detached house with a layout that included eight bedrooms at the time of sale.
Asking €475,000
Sold €415,000
Difference -13 per cent
Agent Jim Payne Property Consultants

11 Clonard Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12
Extended terraced house with 97 sq m of living space with a five bedroom layout at the time of sale. Additional living quarters in a separate garden building.
Asking €375,000
Sold €408,000
Difference 9 per cent
Agent DNG

105 The Clayton, The Gasworks, D 4
Spacious bright one bedroom apartment in this popular development beside the Google HQ and Dart.
Asking €360,000
Sold €405,000
Difference 13 per cent
Agent The Lansdowne Partnership

7 Grove Mews, Castle Terrace, Phibsborough, D7
Compact three-bedroom double fronted redbrick attached to the end of a terrace. Just over 77 sq m of living space and off street parking.
Asking €395,000
Sold €400,000
Difference 1 per cent
Agent DNG

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register November 2018