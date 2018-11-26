What sold for €415k in Ringsend, Lucan, Crumlin and Phibsborough

79 Ringsend Road, Ringsend, Dublin 4

Terraced four-bedroom house in need of complete refurbishment with valuable off-street parking.

Asking €425,000

Sold €415,000

Difference -2 per cent

Agent: DNG

23 Hillcrest Park Lucan, Co Dublin

Extended corner semi-detached house with a layout that included eight bedrooms at the time of sale.

Asking €475,000

Sold €415,000

Difference -13 per cent

Agent Jim Payne Property Consultants

11 Clonard Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12

Extended terraced house with 97 sq m of living space with a five bedroom layout at the time of sale. Additional living quarters in a separate garden building.

Asking €375,000

Sold €408,000

Difference 9 per cent

Agent DNG

105 The Clayton, The Gasworks, D 4

Spacious bright one bedroom apartment in this popular development beside the Google HQ and Dart.

Asking €360,000

Sold €405,000

Difference 13 per cent

Agent The Lansdowne Partnership

7 Grove Mews, Castle Terrace, Phibsborough, D7

Compact three-bedroom double fronted redbrick attached to the end of a terrace. Just over 77 sq m of living space and off street parking.

Asking €395,000

Sold €400,000

Difference 1 per cent

Agent DNG

