What sold for €415,000 in Dublin, Wicklow and Meath

19 Lorcan Park, Santry, Dublin 9

Extended three-bedroom semi-detached house of 96sq m (1,033sq ft) presented in turnkey condition. Located on a mature tree-lined road within close proximity to local primary and secondary schools, the Omni Shopping Centre, Beaumont Hospital, DCU, Dublin Airport and within easy reach of Dublin city centre.

Asking €420,000

Sold €420,000

Difference 0%

Agent Sherry FitzGerald Killester

3 Seabank Court, Malahide, Co Dublin

Fully renovated and modernised terraced two-bedroom house of 74sq m (800sq ft) located within the highly sought-after Seabank Court development on Malahide’s Coast Road. The property is a five-minute walk from the village itself and Malahide’s Dart station and marina.

Asking €430,000

Sold €405,000

Difference -6%

Agent Kevin Flanigan Estates

7 Cairnbrook View, Carrickmines, Dublin 18

Spacious two-bedroom apartment extending to 100sq m (1,076sq ft) located on the first floor of a 12-unit building within an established gated residential scheme. The development is situated just off Glenamuck Road and within walking distance of the Park retail park in Carrickmines and the Luas green line stop at Ballyogan Wood.

Asking € 430,000

Sold € 422,000

Difference -2%

Agent Lets Move Properties

1 Killegland Rise, Ashbourne, Co Meath

Detached four-bedroom house extending to 162sq m (1,744sq ft) with garage conversion and large driveway for off-street parking. Situated in a small, private cul-de-sac that’s within a short walk of both the local primary school and Ashbourne town centre.

Asking €395,000

Sold €418,000

Difference 6%

Agent Sherry FitzGerald Geraghty

46 Marlton Hall, Wicklow Town, Co Wicklow

Detached four-bedroom, three-bathroom house of 125sq m (1,345sq ft) situated within a quiet cul-de-sac in the popular Marlton Hall estate on the outskirts of Wicklow town. The property is in walk-in condition with landscaped front and rear gardens.

Asking €435,000

Sold €427,500

Difference -2%

Agent Clarke Auctioneers (Ashford)

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, January 2021