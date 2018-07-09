What sold for €410k in Ringsend, Sandycove, Inchicore, Limerick
The sum bought an Inchicore flat and a Greystones bungalow
15 Somerset Road, in Ringsend, Dublin 4, had an asking price of €375,000 and sold for €410,000
15 Somerset Road, Ringsend, Dublin 4
Terraced two-bedroom cottage in need of updating, located in the network of streets off South Lotts Road close the Google HQ.
Asking: €375,000
Sold: €410,000
Difference: 9%
Agent: Quillsen
33 Bloomfield, Newtown, Annacotty, Co Limerick
Detached five-bedroom McInerney built home that has been meticulously decorated. Set on a corner site with a good sized walled back garden.
Asking: €449,000
Sold: €407,500
Difference: - 9%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
3 St Crispins, Greystones, Co Wicklow
Three-bedroom semi-detached bungalow with just under 90sq m (968sq ft) of living space in very good decorative order. Set in a quiet development off Redford Park.
Asking: €425,000
Sold: €407,000
Difference: -4%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
448 Kilmainham Square, Inchicore, Dublin 8
Spacious two-bedroom apartment on the seventh floor with wide-ranging views over Kilmainham and towards the Phoenix Park. Livingroom with access to a balcony that wraps around with access from both bedrooms.
Asking: €350,000
Sold: €400,000
Difference: 14%
Agent: Brock Delappe
22 Hudson Road, Sandycove, Co Dublin
Three-bedroom terraced house of 66sq m (710sq ft) needing renovation. Close to Glasthule village and a 10-minute walk to the Dart.
Asking: €395,000
Sold: €400,000
Difference: 1%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
Prices taken from the Residential Property Price Register, June 2018