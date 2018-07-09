What sold for €410k in Ringsend, Sandycove, Inchicore, Limerick

15 Somerset Road, Ringsend, Dublin 4

Terraced two-bedroom cottage in need of updating, located in the network of streets off South Lotts Road close the Google HQ.

Asking: €375,000

Sold: €410,000

Difference: 9%

Agent: Quillsen

33 Bloomfield, Newtown, Annacotty, Co Limerick

Detached five-bedroom McInerney built home that has been meticulously decorated. Set on a corner site with a good sized walled back garden.

Asking: €449,000

Sold: €407,500

Difference: - 9%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

3 St Crispins, Greystones, Co Wicklow

Three-bedroom semi-detached bungalow with just under 90sq m (968sq ft) of living space in very good decorative order. Set in a quiet development off Redford Park.

Asking: €425,000

Sold: €407,000

Difference: -4%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

448 Kilmainham Square, Inchicore, Dublin 8

Spacious two-bedroom apartment on the seventh floor with wide-ranging views over Kilmainham and towards the Phoenix Park. Livingroom with access to a balcony that wraps around with access from both bedrooms.

Asking: €350,000

Sold: €400,000

Difference: 14%

Agent: Brock Delappe

22 Hudson Road, Sandycove, Co Dublin

Three-bedroom terraced house of 66sq m (710sq ft) needing renovation. Close to Glasthule village and a 10-minute walk to the Dart.

Asking: €395,000

Sold: €400,000

Difference: 1%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Prices taken from the Residential Property Price Register, June 2018