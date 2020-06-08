What sold for €400k in Shankill, North Strand, Crumlin and Dublin 4

Mill House, Mill Lane, Shankill, Co Dublin

Detached four-bedroom period house with almost 155sq m (1,668sq ft) of living space, all of it in need of refurbishment.

Asking €400,000

Sold €400,000

Difference None

Agent Lisney

4 Northbrook Terrace, North Strand, D3

Renovated three-bed redbrick set in a quiet enclave off North Strand Road. Over 80sq m (861sq ft) of living space with exposed brick walls and a sunny kitchen leading to a patio garden.

Asking €380,000

Sold €400,000

Difference 5%

Agent Gallagher Quigley

236 Sundrive Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12

Three-bedroom semi-detached house with 98sq m (1,055sq ft) of accommodation in need of some updating. Extended kitchen leads to a large patio with a garden at an angle beyond.

Asking €375,000

Sold €400,000

Difference 7%

Agent O’Connor Shannon

36 Malahide Road, Artane Dublin 5

Well-kept three-bed semi located close to the Artane roundabout. Just under 100 sq m with scope to extend into the garage or to the rear where there’s a good-sized garden.

Asking €400,000

Sold €400,000

Difference none

Agent Quillsen

61 The Eglinton, Donnybrook Castle, D4

Bright two-bedroom apartment on the ground floor of a gated development. The 64sq m (689sq ft) layout has a sizeable livingroom leading to a balcony which is also accessed from the larger of the two bedrooms.

Asking €395,000

Sold €405,000

Difference 3%

Agent Earnest Estate Agents

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register May/June 2020