What sold for €400k in Shankill, North Strand, Crumlin and Dublin 4

This budget bought a D18 fixer-upper, semis with potential and a walk-in home in D3

Mill House, Mill Lane, in Shankill, sold for its askibg price of €400,000

Mill House, Mill Lane, Shankill, Co Dublin 
Detached four-bedroom period house with almost 155sq m (1,668sq ft) of living space, all of it in need of refurbishment. 
Asking €400,000 
Sold €400,000 
Difference None 
Agent Lisney

4 Northbrook Terrace, North Strand, D3
4 Northbrook Terrace, North Strand, Dublin 3 
Renovated three-bed redbrick set in a quiet enclave off North Strand Road. Over 80sq m (861sq ft) of living space with exposed brick walls and a sunny kitchen leading to a patio garden. 
Asking €380,000 
Sold €400,000 
Difference 5% 
Agent Gallagher Quigley

236 Sundrive Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12
236 Sundrive Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12 
Three-bedroom semi-detached house with 98sq m (1,055sq ft) of accommodation in need of some updating. Extended kitchen leads to a large patio with a garden at an angle beyond. 
Asking €375,000 
Sold €400,000 
Difference 7% 
Agent O’Connor Shannon

36 Malahide Road, Artane Dublin 5
36 Malahide Road, Artane Dublin 5 
Well-kept three-bed semi located close to the Artane roundabout. Just under 100 sq m with scope to extend into the garage or to the rear where there’s a good-sized garden. 
Asking €400,000 
Sold €400,000 
Difference none 
Agent Quillsen

61 The Eglinton, Donnybrook Castle, D4
61 The Eglinton, Donnybrook Castle, Dublin 4 
Bright two-bedroom apartment on the ground floor of a gated development. The 64sq m (689sq ft) layout has a sizeable livingroom leading to a balcony which is also accessed from the larger of the two bedrooms. 
Asking €395,000 
Sold €405,000 
Difference 3% 
Agent Earnest Estate Agents

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register May/June 2020

