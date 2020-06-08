What sold for €400k in Shankill, North Strand, Crumlin and Dublin 4
This budget bought a D18 fixer-upper, semis with potential and a walk-in home in D3
Mill House, Mill Lane, in Shankill, sold for its askibg price of €400,000
Mill House, Mill Lane, Shankill, Co Dublin
Detached four-bedroom period house with almost 155sq m (1,668sq ft) of living space, all of it in need of refurbishment.
Asking €400,000
Sold €400,000
Difference None
Agent Lisney
4 Northbrook Terrace, North Strand, Dublin 3
Renovated three-bed redbrick set in a quiet enclave off North Strand Road. Over 80sq m (861sq ft) of living space with exposed brick walls and a sunny kitchen leading to a patio garden.
Asking €380,000
Sold €400,000
Difference 5%
Agent Gallagher Quigley
236 Sundrive Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12
Three-bedroom semi-detached house with 98sq m (1,055sq ft) of accommodation in need of some updating. Extended kitchen leads to a large patio with a garden at an angle beyond.
Asking €375,000
Sold €400,000
Difference 7%
Agent O’Connor Shannon
36 Malahide Road, Artane Dublin 5
Well-kept three-bed semi located close to the Artane roundabout. Just under 100 sq m with scope to extend into the garage or to the rear where there’s a good-sized garden.
Asking €400,000
Sold €400,000
Difference none
Agent Quillsen
61 The Eglinton, Donnybrook Castle, Dublin 4
Bright two-bedroom apartment on the ground floor of a gated development. The 64sq m (689sq ft) layout has a sizeable livingroom leading to a balcony which is also accessed from the larger of the two bedrooms.
Asking €395,000
Sold €405,000
Difference 3%
Agent Earnest Estate Agents
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register May/June 2020